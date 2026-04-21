Transcript: United Community Banks Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=E79qGmVS
Summary
United Community Banks reported a net income of over $84 million for Q1 2026, with an EPS of $0.70, reflecting a 19% increase from Q1 2025.
The company experienced an annualized loan growth of 4.5% and expanded its net interest margin by 3 basis points, while maintaining strong credit performance.
United Community Banks announced the acquisition of Peach State Bank, expected to be $0.09 accretive in 2027, with a 50/50 cash-stock deal valued at about $100 million.
Customer deposits grew by $237 million, with costs of deposits reducing by 9 basis points to 1.67%. The CET1 ratio remained strong at 13.4%.
The company plans to redeem $100 million in subordinated debt and buy back $50 million in shares by year-end to offset dilution from the Peach State acquisition.
Management highlighted the company's recognition by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction and emphasized ongoing strategic focus on areas such as HELOC and CNI loan growth.
The outlook includes continued margin expansion and a focus on increasing revenue producers, with expectations of 5-6% loan growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lynn Hartin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Lynn Hartin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Lynn Hartin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Jefferson. This is a great example of what we want to do in the M and A space. It is in market manageable size, a history of strong performance, great upside potential, and an attractive way to leverage capital and continue to grow our business and our brand. I'd like to now open the call to questions.
OPERATOR
Jake Morton (Equity Analyst)
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Yep, thanks. Great question. The spot cost is relatively close to the quarterly average, so not a major difference in spot versus quarterly average. And I may pass to Rich to talk about deposit competition of what we're seeing. Yeah.
Rich Bradshaw (President and Chief Banking Officer)
Good morning, Jake. In terms of competition, in terms of past quarters, I would say it's slowed down a little bit. We're not getting a lot of special requests on pricing from the market. So I'd say it's kind of normalized and, you know, we really don't have it. We're in six states, so we have a lot of different competitors.
Jake Morton (Equity Analyst)
No single one. Awesome. Thank you.
OPERATOR
That's it for me. I'll step back. Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Rose from Raymond James. Please go ahead with your question.
Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)
Great. I appreciate you guys taking my questions and all the color.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Gary Tenner from DA Davidson. Please go ahead with your question.
Gary Tenner (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning. I just wanted to touch on M and A for a second. You guys have talked about being pre focused, you know, in market small banks. Obviously Peach State fits the bill there. Given the environment we're in. Do you see a pipeline of activity where you could potentially sort of announce another deal in lockstep with this one? Any reason to think that this would take you out of the market for any period of time?
Lynn Hartin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
I think that's well said. Don't have a lot to add to that. But I will say we have $63 million left on our authorization. We have been active in the buyback already with $67 million over the last two quarters. So it's a great question, but I think Lynn hit it on how we're thinking about the deal as a use of capital. Makes sense.
Gary Tenner (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from Kathryn Meiler from kbw. Please go ahead with your question.
Hannah Winn
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Hannah Winn
That's great. Thank you. And then my other question is about your fee outlook. Your fees came in strong this quarter and I was kind of wondering where you expect these to go from here.
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Hannah Winn
Great, thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Steven Skelton from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead with your question.
Steven Skelton
Lynn Hartin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Steven Skelton
Makes sense. I appreciate that. And then on the hiring target, I think if I heard Rick correctly, you guys might actually kind of hit your stated target for the year by the end of two. Q. So would you anticipate ramping up that plan further or would it more Be hey, let's let these people ramp up over that five to six month timeline before we add incremental expenses on continual hiring.
Lynn Hartin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Steven Skelton
Yeah, that cadence makes a lot of sense. Okay. And then maybe this last thing for me would be kind of overall NIM trajectory from here maybe for Jefferson. I know you said spot cost deposits was kind of the same as the quarterly average and maybe expect them to stay flat from here. So would you expect a little bit of incremental upside on the loan repricing? I think he called out 1.4 billion in fixed rate assets.
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Steven Skelton
Got it. Thanks. Sorry if I missed that earlier. Appreciate the time guys.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from Christopher Marinak from Brin Capital. Please go with your question.
Christopher Marinak
Hey, thanks. Good morning. Wanted to go back to Peach State bank for a second.
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Marinak
Thanks for that, Jefferson. And then for the new hires that you have, is there a deposit mandate with these folks and how will that play out as 27 comes into focus?
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Certainly on the loan side, we are requiring a depository relationship whenever we do a loan, so we'll start there. But these people all have existing clients and so we're hoping that the first thing they can bring over is the deposits. It's easier than the loans. So we see that pretty fast and
Christopher Marinak
that's all part of the package. Sounds great. Thank you all very much. Appreciate the information this morning.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Chris. Thanks. And our next question comes from Kyle Geerman from Hobdi Group. Please go ahead with your question.
Kyle Geerman (Equity Analyst)
Hi, this is Kyle on for Dave Bishop. Thanks for taking my question. Just wanted to follow up back on fee income. Wanted to go into mortgage banking. Saw some nice trends there. I was wondering how sustainable that might be going forward and any initiatives in place to enhance that line item.
Jefferson Harrelson (Chief Financial Officer)
Rich Bradshaw (President and Chief Banking Officer)
I'd say the on the mortgage side, obviously we're expecting, as Jefferson said, a stronger Q2. You know, the challenge in the challenge in mortgage is interest rates drive so much of it. And so that's a little bit, it's a little bit hard to say. We do have a few more short-term on balance sheet products that have driven some interest. So we'll continue looking at that.
Kyle Geerman (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. There may be a final question. Saw a slight uptick in NPAs this quarter. I was wondering if you could provide some color on what drove that and then maybe just a broad view of the credit quality trends.
Rob Edwards (Chief Risk Officer)
Yeah, this is Rob. Thanks Kyle, for the question. So I sort of anticipate asset quality to be stable and I would expect NPAs to kind of fluctuate up and down. If you look back, you know, maybe 10 basis points up or down over time. Not there wasn't any one credit that moved into NPA this quarter that's a highlight or anything. It's just standard movement in and out of non accrual.
Kyle Geerman (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. Thank you. That's all I have. I'll step back
OPERATOR
and. Ladies and gentlemen, with that, we'll be concluding our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Lynn Hartin for any closing remarks.
Lynn Hartin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you and appreciate everybody joining the call. And again, any further questions, reach out to Jefferson or myself. And we look forward to talking to you again soon. Have a great day.
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