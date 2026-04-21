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April 21, 2026 9:29 AM 17 min read

Transcript: Flexsteel Industries Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) reported third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WjOPxOa2

Summary

Flexsteel Industries reported net sales of $115.1 million for the third quarter, a 1% increase over the prior year, primarily driven by tariff-related pricing adjustments despite a decrease in unit volumes.

The company maintained solid operating margins of approximately 7%, with a GAAP operating income of $8.2 million, reflecting strong cost control and operational efficiencies.

Management highlighted ongoing strategic investments in consumer insights, innovation, and customer experience as key drivers for future growth amid a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

The balance sheet remains strong with $57.3 million in cash and no bank debt, allowing Flexsteel Industries to navigate current uncertainties and continue growth investments.

Future outlook anticipates flat sales growth and continued margin pressure due to rising energy costs and supply chain disruptions, but the company remains focused on executing its long-term growth strategy.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mike Ressler (Chief Financial Officer)

Derek Schmidt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Anthony Lipoginski (Equity Analyst)

Thank you and good morning everyone and thanks for taking the questions. Certainly nice to see the better than expected profitability in the quarter. Just wondering if you guys maybe could maybe try to put a number as far as the impact of the severe weather on your sales. Any way to kind of put that into context as to what you think that was?

Derek Schmidt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Ressler (Chief Financial Officer)

Anthony Lipoginski (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Okay, thanks. And then just in terms of the pricing versus unit volumes, can you give some additional color as to what the impact of those two things were in the quarter?

Mike Ressler (Chief Financial Officer)

Anthony Lipoginski (Equity Analyst)

Understood. You also did a nice job with your gross margins, which were, you cited, favorable impact or favorable mix of higher margin products. Can you share more color on this and do you expect this to continue?

Mike Ressler (Chief Financial Officer)

Derek Schmidt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony Lipoginski (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. And then can you just give a comment as far as the competitive landscape? I mean, do you think that given all the disruptions that you're seeing, could this perhaps be an instance where the silver lining here is that you are able to gain market share?

Derek Schmidt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony Lipoginski (Equity Analyst)

Mike Ressler (Chief Financial Officer)

Anthony Lipoginski (Equity Analyst)

All right, well, that sounds good. Thank you very much and best of luck.

Mike Ressler (Chief Financial Officer)

All right, thank you, Anthony.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Derek Schmidt for any closing remarks.

Derek Schmidt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

In closing, I want to thank all of our Flexsteel employees for their hard work and dedication in driving the company's solid performance during the third quarter. I'm also thankful to all of you for participating in today's call. Please contact us if you have any additional questions and we look forward to updating you on the next call. Thank you.

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