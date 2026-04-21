Vicor Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Vicor reported Q1 2026 revenues of $113 million, a 5.3% increase sequentially and a 20.2% increase year-over-year.
Gross profit margin for Q1 stood at 55.2%, a slight decline from the previous quarter but an increase of 800 basis points from the same period last year.
The company expects Q2 revenues of nearly $126 million and full-year 2026 revenues of approximately $570 million.
Vicor is undertaking capacity expansion efforts, aiming to increase the capacity of its first fab to support $1.5 billion in annual revenue, with plans to explore a second fab.
Bookings were strong in high-performance computing, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets, with a book-to-bill ratio above 2.
Management highlighted ongoing strategic focus on vertical power delivery (VPD) technology, with advancements aimed at dominating the AI and computing markets.
The company anticipates continued growth in its licensing business, expecting it to become a significant portion of its revenue.
Vicor faced legal expenses related to intellectual property enforcement but expects these efforts to drive future licensing opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jim Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham and Company. Your line is now open.
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, congratulations on the nice results and outlook. I guess I wanted to start with just the assumptions you're making around 2026 for the IP licensing business. Looks like royalty revenue and Q1 was about $15 million or about $60 million annualized. I know you're not assuming any additional or new licenses signed, but where do you see royalty or licensing revenue this year as part of that 570 guidance?
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
And then Patricia, last quarter you seemed Pretty confident that the utilization in Andover would approach 80% by the end of 26 or early 2027. Look, looks like you're on a strong product ramp. But are you still sort of comfortable or still expecting utilization to sort of achieve those levels that you discussed last quarter?
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
Sorry, Patrice, just a quick clarification. Did you say that in the first Andover facility you would be outsourcing some manufacturing steps either to third parties or would that be to the second chip fab?
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
It would be to an interim solution for the second chip fab, but this will still be totally within Vigo control. But there are process steps that can be easily located in a nearby building and that's part of the plan to extend capacity of the fell state facility. Understood. Thank you. I'll get back in queue.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Justin Claire with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now open.
Justin Claire (Equity Analyst)
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Justin Claire (Equity Analyst)
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, so starting with Q2, the bookings are just as strong as they were in Q1, so we expect to once again in Q2 we have a very strong book to bill. So the backlog is going to keep building up as we step up the revenue levels and capacity utilization as the year progresses. Phil, do you have.
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
No, I think the question was the existing backlog, I mean that rolls pretty much over the next 12 months. That's how we recognize it. So yeah, got it, got it. Okay. Justin, in any backlog we quote the bookings we quote, it's always a 12 month window. Just
Justin Claire (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. And then maybe just one more on the capacity. So you've, you're talking about expanding capacity at Fab 1. How much capacity do you anticipate adding? What level of revenue do you think could be supported by the first fabric? And then I think you had talked about this a little bit in terms of the potential size of Fab 2, but I'm not sure I caught it. So maybe just what revenue level could be supported by the second fab?
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John 10:1 10 with CJS Securities. Your line is now open.
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Got it, thank you. Could you also talk about the upcoming 800 volt data center architecture and the potential for a transition to a 6 volt intermediate bus and where your 48 to 12 volt systems sit within that? Do you expect maybe the NBM market to continue to grow as those architectures take share, or is there a transitory period where maybe that falls off and maybe transitions to your VPD technology and licensing royalties on that side?
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Very helpful. Thank you. Prodigio. Good luck.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Dillon with D and B Capital. Your line is now open.
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. And with this expansion capacity, will you be able to satisfy the OEM and the hyperscaler customers you talked about in Q3 that came to you back in Q3 conference call? You mentioned those two and I'm wondering if this expansion capacity will be able to satisfy them.
OPERATOR
Excellent. Thank you. I'll get back in the queue. Go ahead, go ahead. Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question at this time, please press star 11 on your Touchstone telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Shannon with Craig Hallum Capital Group llc. Your line is now open.
Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)
Well, hi guys. Thanks for letting me ask a couple questions. I guess my first is a simple one here. The backlog has risen very nice. I think 70% sequentially. If you could characterize the sources of that increase here, whether it's from the lead VPD customer or anyone else in the kind of high performance computing space and in all other markets, if you can characterize between those three, that'd be helpful. Thanks.
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
Hi Richard, it's Phil. So in high performance compute, yeah, I was the lead customer and the hyperscaler customers that we had have, but we also saw some really good lift in industrial and the defense aerospace markets. As I commented, it was really strength across the board in our broad markets as well as in high performance compute with a few lead customers.
Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks for that. My follow on question is, and apologies if I missed something, I had a couple interruptions here, but wondering if you could discuss the engagement or even design win status with follow on VPD customers here. Sounds like if I heard correctly, you're talking about strategic reservations on either capacity in the first fab or the proposed second one here. Wondered if you can discuss the dynamics around those follow on customers.
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is follow up from Quinn Bolton with Needham and company. Your line is now open.
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the follow up questions. Patricia. Just a quick clarification on the capacity expansion in Andover. When would you expect to reach that 1.5 billion of capacity? Is that end of 26? Is it going to take into sometime in 2027? And then I've got a follow up.
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thank you, Patricia.
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next follow up comes from the line of John 10 won tang with CJS security. Your line is now open.
Jim Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
Yes. So, John is. Phil, we don't break those things out, but the answer to the question is we can meet the needs of the defense market with the capacity that we have.
OPERATOR
Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you. Our next follow up comes from the line of John Dillon with DNB Capital. Your line is now open. Hi.
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, I was just wondering, does Viacor have any vertical power licensing agreements that will generate revenue this year?
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
So there may be opportunity of alternate sourcing of the second gen VPD technology, but this is not something that we're prepared to talk about today.
John Dillon (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And Phil, on the bookings, can we assume a bookings run rate of what we saw today for the rest of the year?
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
So, John, I think the bookings are going to be well above one, like Patrizio talked about, but you know, they're lumpy, so I don't want to be pegged to a particular ratio, but they're very strong going into Q2 and we'll Well above one.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Don McKenna with DB McKenna Co. Inc. Your line is now open.
Don McKenna (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Phil, could you give us an idea of what percentage of the backlog is attributable to your lead customer?
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
Again, we don't break that out. They're an important lead customer for us, but they're not the only major one. We've got a hyperscaler and big customers across industrial and defense and aerospace that are ramping as well as just the broad market. So it's just general strength right now. That's really good that we're benefiting from.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question at this time, please press star11 on your touchtone telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Neil Gore, shareholder. Your line is now open.
Neil Gore (Shareholder)
In the past you said you expect that royalty income could grow to as much as 50% of product revenue. Do you still have that expectation?
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
The expectation of the licensing as a percentage of product revenues? We've talked as much as 50%. Question was, can we. Do we still hold to that?
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Neil Gore (Shareholder)
Thank you. Do you expect that some of the other lawsuits that you have had for violating your patents, has anyone approached you to settle after the big settlement you received earlier last year?
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Neil Gore (Shareholder)
the that led to the licensing deal owed to our partners. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is a follow up from Justin Claire with Ross Capital Partners. Your line is now open.
Justin Claire (Equity Analyst)
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Justin Claire (Equity Analyst)
Okay, appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next follow up comes from the line of Richard Shannon with Craig Hallam Capital Group. Your line is now open.
Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)
Patrizio Vinciarelli (Chief Executive Officer)
Phil Davies (Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Don McKenna with D.B. mcKenna Company. Your line is now open.
Don McKenna (Equity Analyst)
This is a simple one, guys. I haven't been able to attend the annual meeting for the last few years because of a conflict in timing. And I'm hoping that you don't schedule it for the 20th of June this year.
Jim Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, the 20th of June is a Saturday and so it's, it's, I'll let the cat out of the bag. The proxy is coming out soon. The annual meeting is Friday, June 19th.
Don McKenna (Equity Analyst)
19th. Okay. Thank you very much. Okay. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. Thank you all for your participation on today's call. This does conclude the conference. You may now disconnect.
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