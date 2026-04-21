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April 21, 2026 9:01 AM 44 min read

Transcript: GE Aerospace Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2u6mdyrk/

Summary

General Electric Co reported a strong start to 2026, with orders up 87% and revenue increasing by 29%, driven by significant growth in CES services and DPT orders.

Operating profit grew by 18%, and EPS increased by 25% to $1.86, with free cash flow rising by 14%.

The company is reducing its full-year departures outlook due to geopolitical uncertainties, but it maintains its guidance, trending towards the high end of the range.

General Electric Co is actively investing in its U.S. manufacturing sites and supply base, with plans to invest $1 billion for the second consecutive year to accelerate engine deliveries and ramp part production.

The company highlighted a robust commercial services backlog of over $170 billion, with services revenue expected to increase due to strong aftermarket demand.

Management expressed confidence in navigating the current geopolitical and economic challenges, emphasizing the resilience provided by a diverse and young fleet.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Blair Schorr (Investor Relations Team Member)

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

before we open the line. I'd ask everyone in the queue to consider your fellow analysts and ask one question so we can get to as many people as possible. Liz, can you please open the line? Ladies and gentlemen, if you wish to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. If you wish to withdraw your question or your question has already been answered, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from David Strauss with Wells Fargo.

David Strauss (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

Sheila Khayilu (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Our next question comes from Ken Herbert with RBC Capital Markets. Yeah hi, good morning Larry and Raul. Yeah, really strong spare parts orders in the first quarter. I'm just curious, especially your comment on March strengthening from the first two months. Do you get a sense that there was any pre buying by your customers on the aftermarket ahead of potential disruptions or concerns down the road.

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

Christine Leweck (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

And Christine, just as Larry said, to get to a higher shop visit number that is not factored into our guidance. So what we'll need to see is we'll need to see better material flow through here than what we are currently factored in to burn some of the delinquency that exists on both spare parts and the shop visits out. So that to your point, will take our services guidance above where we have factored in around $4 billion of growth this year.

Scott Deutschle (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Our next question comes from Scott Deutschle with Deutsche Bank.

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

Hi, good morning. Good morning, Scott. Rahul, I was wondering if you might share with us an update on leap aftermarket profitability and particularly how leap aftermarket margins are trending in 2026 relative to 2025 and then love to get your latest thinking on the path to margin expansion. On the program beyond 26 and over the long term.

Scott Deutschle (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thank you.

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

Robert Stallard

Our next question comes from Robert Stallard with Vertical Research. Thanks so much. Good morning. Good morning. Just want to follow up on slide five and that spare parts delinquency chart you've got in there is that continued march higher in delinquencies just due to continued demand exceeding supply, supply chain strain

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

Douglas Harnett (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Our next question comes From Douglas Harnett with Bernstein. Good morning. Thank you. Good morning,

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

Scott Mikas (Equity Analyst at Milius Research)

Our next question comes from Scott Mikas with Milius Research. Morning, Larry and Rahul. I figured there'd be a lot of questions about the conflict in the Middle east, so I wanted to check in the GE9X. Boeing flagged a fatigue issue with the engine. So just curious if you could provide

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

an update on that. Is there any change to the expectations you had for losses on the program this year?

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

John Godden (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

Gavin Parsons

Our next question comes from Gavin Parsons with ubs. Good morning. Thanks guys. This is Joel Santos filling in for Gavin Parsons. Thanks for taking my question Moving to defense.

Joel Santos (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Strong results in one KO and solid margins, stronger order environment as we look through the rest of 26. How should we think about sustainability of growth margins in the segment?

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

Seth Seifeman (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Our next question comes from Seth Seifeman with JP Morgan.

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Liz, we have time for one more question.

Ghazam Khanna (Equity Analyst at TD Securities)

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

Rahul Guy (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Larry, any final comments?

Larry Culp (Chairman and CEO)

Larry, thank you. Just in closing, flightdeck will help us deliver what our customers value most, higher outputs, improved durability and lower costs of ownership. Even as we navigate the current environment, we're confident in our trajectory and our ability to deliver value for customers and shareholders. We appreciate your time today and your interest in GE Aerospace.

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