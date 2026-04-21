Transcript: PrairieSky Royalty Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

PrairieSky Royalty (TSX:PSK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tegjt8ik
Summary
PrairieSky Royalty reported Q1 2026 funds from operations of $94.9 million, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year due to higher production and stronger bonus consideration.
Total production grew by 4% year-over-year, with oil production increasing by 2% and record highs in condensate and pentane production as part of the NGL stream.
The company entered into 48 new leasing arrangements, which contributed to elevated bonus consideration, and anticipates reducing debt levels significantly by the end of 2026.
The Duvernay and Clearwater plays continue to drive production growth, with Duvernay expected to be the fastest growing play in 2026.
PrairieSky Royalty declared Q1 dividends of $61.6 million, corresponding to a 65% payout ratio, and announced a second quarter dividend of 26.5 cents per share.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Andrew Phillips (President and CEO)
Mike Murphy
Pam Cazale
OPERATOR
As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Jamie Kubik with cibc. Your line is open.
Jamie Kubik (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, good morning and thanks for taking my question. Just a quick question on oil volumes for the quarter. Obviously good volumes out of the key plays for Prairie sky, but can you talk about some of the plays that perhaps didn't perform as well in the quarter that led to the slight volume decline quarter over quarter? Thanks.
Andrew Phillips (President and CEO)
Jamie Kubik (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And then last one from me, can you just talk a little bit more on the bonus consideration that you saw in the quarter? Is that repeatable and should we think about activity on that side of things with respect to what was leased?
Andrew Phillips (President and CEO)
Jamie Kubik (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's all for me, I'll turn it back.
Andrew Phillips (President and CEO)
Thanks for your questions, Jamie.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press Star 11 on your telephone again, that is Star 11 to ask a question. Our next question comes from Aaron Bilkowski with TD Callan. Your line is open.
Aaron Bilkowski (Equity Analyst)
Andrew Phillips (President and CEO)
Aaron Bilkowski (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Andrew. On those shorter term leases, are there capital or activity commitments associated with that or you just put a short term lease on it and if they don't drill you get it back?
Andrew Phillips (President and CEO)
Aaron Bilkowski (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thank you.
Andrew Phillips (President and CEO)
Thanks. Have a good day, Aaron.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to Andrew Phillips for closing remarks.
Andrew Phillips (President and CEO)
Thank you to all our shareholders very much for your support, and I hope everyone has a great rest of your week.
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