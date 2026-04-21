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April 21, 2026 8:14 AM 10 min read

Transcript: Goodfood Market Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://www2.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

Summary

Goodfood Market reported a decline in net sales and active customers in Q2 2026, with net sales at $22.5 million and active customers at 59,000, primarily due to a temporary license disruption and reduced marketing efforts.

The company is focused on a strategic reset, emphasizing cost discipline, margin protection, and cash generation, while simplifying operations and improving product offerings to enhance customer retention and lifetime value.

Despite temporary cost pressures leading to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $1 million, management remains optimistic about future performance, highlighting actions taken to stabilize margins and improve cash flow through operational efficiencies and tighter cost controls.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Selim Basu (Chief Executive Officer)

Najib Malouf

Vanessa Harida (Vice President of Finance)

Najib Malouf

Selim Basu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Selim Basu (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for joining us on this call. We look forward to speaking with you again at our next call.

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