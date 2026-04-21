Exploring The Competitive Space: Automatic Data Processing Versus Industry Peers In Professional Services

Automatic Data Processing Background

After examining Automatic Data Processing, the following trends can be inferred:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Automatic Data Processing and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, Automatic Data Processing is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Automatic Data Processing, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Automatic Data Processing demonstrates strong performance compared to its peers in the Professional Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.