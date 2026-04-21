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April 21, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

In-Depth Analysis: Adobe Versus Competitors In Software Industry

Adobe Background

After thoroughly examining Adobe, the following trends can be inferred:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Adobe and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

  • Adobe is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

  • This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Key Takeaways

For Adobe in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Adobe's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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