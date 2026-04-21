Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
ia us feature image
April 21, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Investigating Airbnb's Standing In Hotels, Restaurants &amp; Leisure Industry Compared To Competitors

Airbnb Background

After a detailed analysis of Airbnb, the following trends become apparent:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Airbnb against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

  • Among its top 4 peers, Airbnb has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

  • This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved