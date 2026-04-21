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April 21, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Assessing Apple's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage &amp; Peripherals Industry

Apple Background

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

  • Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, indicating a balanced financial structure.

  • This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest a premium valuation based on assets and sales. In terms of profitability, Apple shows high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins, outperforming industry peers. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance relative to competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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