Zions Bancorp Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Monday, Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Zions Bancorp reported a 37% year-over-year increase in net earnings to $232 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, driven by revenue growth and lower credit loss provisions.
The company announced a strategic acquisition agreement with Basis Investment Group to enhance its Fannie and Freddie lending programs, expected to bolster its capital markets franchise.
Zions Bancorp's net interest margin stood at 3.27%, down slightly from the previous quarter, with future guidance indicating moderate increases in net interest income if rates remain stable.
Management highlighted ongoing investments in consumer and small business banking, with new product launches like the Gold Account and Business Beyond aimed at increasing deposit growth.
The company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 ratio of 11.5%, and potential benefits from the Basel III endgame proposal could provide additional capital relief.
Zions Bancorp is seeing increased loan activity, particularly in commercial and industrial sectors, and expects moderate loan growth despite some pricing pressures in commercial real estate lending.
The company is experiencing broad-based growth in fee income, especially in capital markets, and maintains a positive outlook for fee income and operating leverage for the full year 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Andrea Christofferson (Director of Investor Relations)
Harris Simmons (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrea Christofferson (Director of Investor Relations)
This concludes our prepared remarks as we move to the question and answer section of the call. We request that you limit your questions to one primary and one follow up question to enable other participants to ask their questions. Julian, please open the line for questions.
OPERATOR
John Pam Carey (Equity Analyst)
Afternoon. On the just on the margin side I know you your loan Yield compressed about 14 basis points linked quarter. I think you had mentioned that it was largely a function of the rate cuts and variable rate repricing. I guess that linked quarter change was that all the benchmark rate change. Any other impact to loan yields in the quarter and maybe if you can give us your new-money loan yields just to give us an idea where originations are coming on the books.
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
John Pam Carey (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
John Pam Carey (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks Ryan. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Manon Gosalia with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.
Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott McClain (President and Chief Operating Officer)
but we all of these, almost all of this are relationship deposits that we're bringing on. And it's not just coming from off balance sheet. Quite a bit is coming from new clients or existing clients that we didn't have their deposits to begin with.
Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Dave Rochester from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your question. Hey, good afternoon, guys. Hi, Dave.
Dave Rochester (Equity Analyst)
On the guidance, I know we shifted back to the one year ahead, quarter over quarter look, but I was curious how you feel about the annual guide for 26 you gave last time. It seems like given everything that you're saying together, you would still feel pretty good about that and maybe with a little bit of upside. Is that fair?
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Dave, I think that's I think that's a reasonable observation, particularly given my earlier comments here about having those two rate cuts have been taken off the table that we would have been talking about last quarter. So definitely, I mean we don't make a practice of doing this all the way through the year, but firming up that, you know, the things we talked about last quarter are better. So.
Dave Rochester (Equity Analyst)
Yep, yep, sounds good.
Derek Stewart (Chief Credit Officer)
Scott McClain (President and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Bernard Von Gasicki with Deutsche Bank. Please receive his question.
Bernard Von Gasicki (Equity Analyst)
Harris Simmons (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Bernard Von Gasicki (Equity Analyst)
Great thanks for that color. And just on capital markets fees, the 28 million slightly higher year over year, but down 9 million versus a strong 4Q. Just anything to call out during the quarter. And you know, Ryan, I think you called out the strong pipelines in capital markets going into 2Q. So if you could just unpack the quarter and trends you're seeing right now.
Scott McClain (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Bernard Von Gasicki (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Schevarini with Jefferies llc. Please proceed with your question.
David Schevarini (Equity Analyst)
Derek Stewart (Chief Credit Officer)
this is Derek again. Yeah, I mean while the activity levels are healthy and it, it certainly is a competitive market out there today. So we're seeing some pricing competition, price competition, but you know, it's not significant, but it's something that we're definitely very aware of. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of David Smith with Truist Securities. Please proceed with your question.
David Smith (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon. Please talk a little bit about where you're spending the most time managing credit today. Obviously, you know, it was a really strong quarter with just three basis points in net charge offs and non accruals,
Derek Stewart (Chief Credit Officer)
David Smith (Equity Analyst)
Do you have a sense of how long oil prices might have to be elevated before that plays through more broadly with some of your industrial client base.
Derek Stewart (Chief Credit Officer)
Yeah, that's a great question. The forward curve on oil right now is going out a year at a little higher level, but it starts to drop actually pretty fast and by next year it's back to a lower level. So we'll just have to watch and see where the, where the curve goes. All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ken Usden with Autonomous Research. Please proceed with your question.
Ken Usden (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks a lot. Hey, Ryan, can I just ask and follow up on the NII comments? When you mentioned the 7.8percent growth with no rate cuts, were you referring to the full year 2026 commentary or were you referring to the 1Q27 over 1Q26?
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, for our NII guide, that's the forward quarter view is how we have, we guide that. So, you know, certainly at the upper end of our moderately increasing range and with, we think, the ability to overachieve if rates hang in for us.
Ken Usden (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Harris Simmons (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ken Usden (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks for the caller.
OPERATOR
Yep, thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Peter Winter with his DA Davidson. Please proceed with your question.
Peter Winter (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good afternoon. I was wondering with the outlook of fee income coming in at the upper end of your range and you continue to make these investments which are clearly working, would you expect expenses to also come in at the upper end of that range of moderately increasing and
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott McClain (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Peter Winter (Equity Analyst)
I just thought with the, with the growth in the fee income also maybe higher incentive comp as well. That's why I was thinking about it.
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, that's true.
Scott McClain (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter Winter (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thanks, Scott. Thanks, Harris. Yep,
OPERATOR
thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Janet Lee with tdcow. Please receive your question.
Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon. Just to go back on, just to go back on your 7 to 8% NII growth, assuming no rate cuts, is it fair to say that that assumption is baking in, you know, moderately increasing loan growth? So call it mid single digit or so, but that would also imply a pretty, you know, meaningful step up in net interest margin expansion throughout the course of 1Q26 to 1Q27 in order to get to the 7 to 8%.
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's very helpful. And your 100, 150 basis points pol for 2026, you seem very comfortable achieving it in a no rate cut scenario. I would. Is it fair to assume it's still the case if we were to get a change in if we do end up getting a rate cut or does it get more challenging?
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Anthony Eliam with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.
Anthony Eliam (Equity Analyst)
Hi everyone. On MA Last month you announced the acquisition of the agency lending business from basis right. Last year you acquired four branches in the Coachella Valley. Harris, are these the types of acquisitions we should expect going forward or would you cast a wider net at some point inclusive of bank acquisitions for what you would look at?
Harris Simmons (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Eliam (Equity Analyst)
And then my follow up on deregulation. So Harris, you addressed this in your annual letter. We had the capital proposals a few weeks ago. I know we have the comment period now, but I'd like to get your thoughts on if you think those proposals are largely sufficient or what more you'd like to see from those proposals. Thank you, Chairman Powell.
Harris Simmons (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of John Armstrong with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.
Harris Simmons (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Richards (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott McClain (President and Chief Operating Officer)
John Armstrong (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks a lot, Scott.
Chris McGrady (Equity Analyst)
And our next question comes from the line of Chris McGrady from KVW. Please proceed with your question. Oh, great, thanks. Harris. On AI, could you speak to perhaps the near term opportunity for the company, but maybe over time any risks you see out there on the revenue side. Thanks.
Harris Simmons (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And with that, it looks like that's all the questions we have. I would like to now turn the floor back over to Andrea Christopherson for closing remarks.
Andrea Christopherson
Thank you, Julian. And thank you to all for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Zion Span Corporation. If you have additional questions, please contact us at the email or phone number listed on our website. We look forward to connecting with you throughout the coming months. This concludes today's call.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And with that, this does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful rest of your day.
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