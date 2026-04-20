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April 20, 2026 5:55 PM 26 min read

Servisfirst Bancshares Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=OGwVSQiN

Summary

Servisfirst Bancshares reported strong loan growth and a 33% year-over-year increase in earnings per share for Q1 2026, with net income at $83 million.

The company achieved a net interest margin expansion to 3.53% and maintained a best-in-class efficiency ratio below 30%, indicating strong operational leverage.

Strategic expansion in Texas is underway with 18 bankers onboarded and the first loan closed; expectations are high for this market to contribute significantly over the next few years.

Loan payoffs have decreased, and the company is optimistic about future loan growth, supported by a robust pipeline and new relationships across markets.

Management highlighted a solid capital position, with common equity tier 1 reaching 11.86% and a strong liquidity position, underscoring the company's capacity for continued growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Davis Mains (Director of Investor Relations)

Jim Harper (Chief Credit Officer)

David Sporacio (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Broughton (Chief Executive Officer)

David Sporacio (Chief Financial Officer)

Steven Scouten (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's extremely helpful David. Thank you guys for the color and congrats on the quarter.

Steve Moss (Equity Analyst)

David Sporacio (Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, appreciate that. And then on the margin here, I guess just a couple of questions, David, in your comments you said continue to see core margin expansion. Kind of curious, you know, how much additional margin expansion you expect. And also on the 2 billion in loans repricing, maturing cash flows, you name it. Just kind of curious as to what that incremental pickup is versus on the roll off yields, versus the roll on yields.

Jim Harper (Chief Credit Officer)

Steve Moss (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Well, appreciate all the color here and nice cordial. Step back in the queue. Thank you very much, guys. Thank you, Steve.

David Bishop

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