Full Transcript: Bank of Hawaii Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Bank of Hawaii reported solid financial performance for Q1 2026, with net interest income and margin expanding for the eighth consecutive quarter, driven by fixed asset repricing and a decline in deposit costs.
Earnings per share were $1.39, and the company maintained strong capital and credit quality, with a focus on their leading deposit market share in Hawaii.
Strategic initiatives include expanding wealth management capabilities and supporting family-owned businesses through the new Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurs.
The company's outlook remains cautious due to potential headwinds such as Middle East tensions and rising energy costs, but it remains optimistic about achieving a 2.9% net interest margin by year-end.
Management highlighted the stable economic environment in Hawaii, characterized by low unemployment and strong visitor spending, but noted external risks that could impact consumer confidence.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Cheng Park
Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Joining me today is our President and CEO Jim Polk, CFO Brad Satenberg and Chief Risk Officer Brad Sherson. Before we get started, I want to remind you that today's conference call will contain some forward looking statements.
Jim Polk
Brad Shearson (Chief Risk Officer)
Brad Sattenberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Polk
Thanks, Brad. We'd now be happy to answer any questions that you may have.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star, 1, 1 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star, 1, 1. Again, our first question comes from the line of Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Jeff, your line is now open.
Jeff Rulis (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
Jim Polk
It's certainly something that we talk about, but it's not something that we're considering at the moment. I think we're comfortable with where our dividend is today, anything that we're returning back to shareholders beyond that probably would come through the buyback.
Jeff Rulis (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
Fair enough.
Jim Polk
Thank you, Jeff.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Terrell with Stevens. Your line is now open.
Andrew Terrell (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Hey, good morning.
Jim Polk
Good morning. How are you Andrew?
Andrew Terrell (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Jim Polk
Andrew Terrell (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
But the bigger effort, you know, you're probably not going to see meaningful results until we get into 2027. Would be my look. Great. Okay. Thank you for taking the questions.
Jim Polk
Yeah, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Kelly Mata with kbw. Your line is now open.
Kelly Mata (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question.
Jim Polk
Brad Sattenberg (Chief Financial Officer)
I would just add to that. I mean, obviously it's just proposal right now. It's not final, but we have done some early assessments of the impact and it will be positive for us. I anticipate that our regulatory capital ratios will see a 50 to 100 basis point improvement based on the way the current proposal is structured.
Kelly Mata (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Jim Polk
Thanks, Kelly.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Jarrett Shaw with Barclays. Your line is now open.
Jim Polk
Morning, Jared.
OPERATOR
Jared, your line is open. Please check your mute button.
Jared Shaw
Sorry about that. Thanks for taking the question. I guess maybe just looking at some of the tourism trends, are you seeing any impact on the outlook there? Just given the sort of the pace of tech layoffs and some of the layoffs that we're seeing on the west coast, or is it still sort of marching steadily forward?
Jim Polk
Jared Shaw
Jim Polk
Jared Shaw
That's fine,
Jim Polk
thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Clark with Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.
Matthew Clark (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Good morning everyone. Wanted to circle back to the loan growth commentary. I think in the prior quarter there was some optimism around approaching mid single digit loan growth as we march through the year, if not achieve mid single digit loan growth for the year.
Jim Polk
Matthew Clark (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
And then how about the loan pipeline coming out of the quarter relative to year end?
Jim Polk
Matthew Clark (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Okay, and then on the deposit side,
Jim Polk
Matthew Clark (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have a follow up question from the line of Andrew Terrell with Stevens. Your line is now open.
Andrew Terrell (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Hey, thank you for the follow up. I just wanted to go back to the commentary on the margin. You talked about structural, kind of longer term, 325 to 350 on the margin. Can you just remind us, is that kind of in the current rate environment? Do you feel like rate cuts would help on that? And can you provide just a better sense of timeframe to get back to that level?
Jim Polk
If we're at roughly say 290at the end of this year and we're growing on the fixed asset, repricing at 20 basis points per year, that would put us in that zone. At the end of 2028, we get some rate cuts, as you've been able to see in both Q4 and Q1. If we get rate cuts, we're really able to capitalize on. So that would accelerate the timeframe around that. Does that help?
Andrew Terrell (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Very helpful. Yeah, no, that's great. I appreciate it. Thank you.
Cheng Park
Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to hand the call back over to Chang park for closing remarks.
OPERATOR
Thank you everyone for joining us today and your continued interest in Banco Hawaii. As always, please feel free to reach out to me if you have any additional questions. Thank you. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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