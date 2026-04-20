Full Transcript: Dynex Cap Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757721&tp_key=8f7976773d
Summary
Dynex Capital Inc reported a book value of $12.60 per share, with an economic return of negative 2.5% for the quarter, due to a decrease in book value and dividend payouts.
The company increased its total capital base by 18% during the quarter, deploying $442 million as MBS spreads widened, and improved book value post-quarter as spreads tightened.
Management emphasized strategic growth in capital markets, focusing on long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined portfolio and risk management.
Net interest income increased to $0.40 per share, driven by declining financing costs following Federal Reserve rate cuts, with expectations for expenses to normalize in the upcoming quarters.
The company is leveraging its scale as the third-largest agency-focused mortgage REIT, aiming for tighter mortgage spreads and highlighting its capacity for opportunistic capital allocation amid market volatility.
Dynex Capital Inc is optimistic about future spread tightening, supported by GSE mortgage buying and a supportive policy environment, and remains focused on delivering stable valuations and solid returns.
Full Transcript
Allison Griffin (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Smriti Papano (Co Chief Executive Officer and President)
Mike Sartori (Chief Financial Officer)
TJ Connolly (Chief Investment Officer)
Byron Boston (Chairman and Co Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Hey everyone. Good morning. Can we get an update on book value quarters to date?
Mike Sartori (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Hi, Bose. Good morning. As of Friday, Friday's closed. The estimated book value was $13.31 share net of the accrued common dividend and that's up 5.6% versus quarter end. Oh, perfect. Great.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And then you gave your outlook for spreads, you know, potentially going back down to 120 basis points. Is that across the curve or like on a specific point on the curve?
Mike Sartori (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I'm quoting those spreads both against the seven year swap point, which is consistent with the chart we have in our presentation there.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
We'll take our next question from Trevor Cranston with Citizens jmp.
Trevor Cranston (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks. Good morning. Follow up on the, you know, your commentary about spreads potentially tightening to, you know, 120 or even 100 basis points as a long term equilibrium. Can you talk about your thoughts on how high you'd be willing to take leverage given that kind of outlook for tightening and how much the potential for short term bouts of volatility weigh against that?
TJ Connolly (Chief Investment Officer)
Trevor Cranston (Equity Analyst)
Got it? Okay, that's helpful. And then just looking at the portfolio this quarter, you know, it looked like the allocation to TBAs went down some. Can you talk about how you're, how you're thinking about, you know, the values of spec pools versus versus TBAs with incremental dollars? Thanks.
TJ Connolly (Chief Investment Officer)
OPERATOR
We'll go next to Jason Weaver with Jones Trading.
Jason Weaver (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, guys. I was wondering if you could speak to the phasing of capital deployment over the quarter and beyond.
Mike Sartori (Chief Financial Officer)
Smriti Papano (Co Chief Executive Officer and President)
Jason Weaver (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. And, you know, just so I have this correct, you know, obviously Ford Roe is going to be the genuine biggest consideration here, but is there a downside, sort of multiple on valuation that you want to avoid or you would underwrite to price above there, like on your book value multiple?
Byron Boston (Chairman and Co Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We'll go next to Marissa Lobo with ubs.
Marissa Lobo (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and thank you for taking my questions today. Of course. Could you speak to Swap Spread Dynamics over the quarter, how that impacted performance. And did you adjust the mix between treasury futures and swaps during the stress period?
TJ Connolly (Chief Investment Officer)
Marissa Lobo (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate that. And just Moving to the GSEs, you talked about the purchase directive as resetting the spread regime tighter. How has the pace of their buying met with your expectations? And did the March spread widening test that backstop thesis in a meaningful way?
TJ Connolly (Chief Investment Officer)
Marissa Lobo (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks so much for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Pleasure. We'll take our next question from Mel Ross with Compass Post Point.
Mel Ross
Thank you. Kind of follow up on the previous question, but how your expectations for inflation have influen a tenor of your interest rate swaps, noting that you moved more into three to five year and does that reflect your expectations for a steeper 210 spread?
TJ Connolly (Chief Investment Officer)
Mel Ross
And to follow up on the asset side, it seems like you added more in the current and lower coupons and avoided the higher coupons. Assuming that is following on with CPR expectations.
TJ Connolly (Chief Investment Officer)
Mel Ross
Yeah, that's a great answer. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
We'll take our next question from Eric Hagan with btig.
Eric Hagan (Equity Analyst)
Smriti Papano (Co Chief Executive Officer and President)
Eric Hagan (Equity Analyst)
That's really helpful. Thank you. If I could sneak in one more here. What's your perspective on the prepayment environment as community banks are given maybe more incentive to come back into the market? Do you see that driving a lot of competition among originators?
TJ Connolly (Chief Investment Officer)
Eric Hagan (Equity Analyst)
Thank you guys so much.
OPERATOR
At this time, there are no further questions. I'd now like to turn the call back to Smerdy Papineau for any additional or closing remarks.
Smriti Papano (Co Chief Executive Officer and President)
I thank you all for your attention and we look forward to updating you on our quarterly results in the second quarter.
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