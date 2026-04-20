Insider Selling: Jeffrey Chen Unloads $12.25M Of ASE Technology Holding Co Stock

Disclosed on April 20, Jeffrey Chen, Board Member at ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Chen sold 27,000 shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. The total transaction value is $12,253,500.

ASE Technology Holding Co's shares are actively trading at $29.23, experiencing a up of 2.23% during Monday's morning session.

Get to Know ASE Technology Holding Co Better

ASE Technology Holding Co's Financial Performance

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of ASE Technology Holding Co's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.