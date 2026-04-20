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April 20, 2026 10:42 AM 32 min read

Transcript: SmartFinancial Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980529382

Summary

SmartFinancial reported Q1 2026 operating earnings of $13.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, with total operating revenue of $53.8 million, showing growth from the previous quarter.

The company experienced 14% annualized loan growth and 7% annualized growth in core deposits, maintaining strong credit performance with low non-performing assets.

SmartFinancial's net interest income increased to $45.9 million with a net interest margin improvement to 3.48%, supported by a reduction in funding costs.

The company adjusted its allowance for credit losses with a new model, resulting in a provisioning increase, and hired a new Director of Private Banking and Wealth Management.

Management expressed confidence in achieving a $4 EPS run rate by Q4 2026 and emphasized ongoing organic growth and strategic recruitment efforts, particularly in key markets like Nashville.

Full Transcript

Clare (Moderator)

Nate Strohl (Director of Investor Relations)

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Gorzinski (Chief Financial Officer)

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now, if you change your mind, please press star followed by two. When preparing to ask your question, please ensure your device is unmuted locally. Our first question comes from Brett Rabiton from Stonex. Your line is open. Please go.

Brett Rabiton

Hey, good morning, everyone.

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rhett Miller

Brett Rabiton

Okay, that's, that's great. Okay, guys appreciate all that.

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Gorzinski (Chief Financial Officer)

Brett Rabiton

Okay, great. Appreciate the call, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Russell Gumper from Stevens. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Russell Gumper

Hey, good morning, guys. did a great job dropping those this quarter within the margin update you guys provided.

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Gorzinski (Chief Financial Officer)

Russell Gumper

Okay, that is very helpful. And then, you know, you led the witness here a little bit. Let me follow up on your deposit cost competition.

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Russell Gumper

the 640 and the 645 in March.

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Gorzinski (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, the renewals and the repricing has been obviously a tailwind for us. We are renewing 88% of, of the loans that are coming up for repricing or renewal. That's and are coming in about 120 basis points higher. So as they're very similar to the rates for today, maybe 10, 10 basis points lighter but still very strong in that area.

Russell Gumper

That's great color guys. Thanks for taking all my questions.

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Russell.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Thank you. Our next question comes from Catherine Mehler from kbw. Your line is now open. Please go ahead. Thanks. Good morning.

Catherine Mehler

Yeah, good morning. One follow up on the margin is in your guidance for the margin to be flat this quarter and then expand slightly in the back half of the year. Do you have any, what are your rate forecasts under that scenario?

Ron Gorzinski (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we're flat. We're not, we're not assuming up or down at this point in time.

Catherine Mehler

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Gorzinski (Chief Financial Officer)

Catherine Mehler

Okay, great. Very helpful. Great quarter guys. Thank you.

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Kathryn.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Thanks guys. I guess going back to the NIM just for one second, I'm kind of curious what you guys see as the biggest risk to the continued positive trajectory on the NIM, especially in that back half of 26. What could kind of cause that to be different than expected currently?

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

You know Ron, I'll let you take a stab at it. You know, mine's just going to be just competitive pressure on.

Ron Gorzinski (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Scouten

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Scouten

Appreciate it. Pollard, congrats on all the continued progress here.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steve Moss. From Raymond James. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Steve Moss

Good morning guys and nice quarter here. Thanks, Dave. Most of my questions have been asked. Welcome. Most of my questions been asked here. Just kind of curious in terms of just the maybe the pipeline mix, you know, is focusing to be more construction, not an off grad cre or just kind of how you guys thinking about how you guys are feeling with that underlying mix.

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I'll let Rhett kind of dive in on pipelines and seeing more of that. But yeah, we've been able to keep it pretty balanced, you know, and pretty agnostic to kind of whatever group. But I think we've been able to hold. I still think we'll be able to hold. But Rhett, do you need any additional color on how you see the loan composition looking over the next Now, Bill, you nailed it.

Rhett Miller

Steve Moss

Billy Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Moss

Appreciate that and definitely appreciate all the call here. Thank you very much, guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad now. And we will pause for any questions to be registered. We currently have no further questions and therefore concludes the Q and A session. I would now like to hand back to Miller Welborn, Chairman of the Board, for any closing remarks.

Miller Welborn (Chairman of the Board)

Thanks, Claire. And I appreciate everybody joining us today. It's great to be with you. All. And as Billy said, it's just an exciting time to be part of this bank and just being constant recruiters, and that's a great team members all across the bank footprint and also just great clients. We just appreciate y' all being part of it. Thank you and have a great day.

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