Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Badger Meter Stock In The Last 15 Years

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.96%. Currently, Badger Meter has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion.

Buying $100 In BMI: If an investor had bought $100 of BMI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $626.81 today based on a price of $116.35 for BMI at the time of writing.

Badger Meter's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.