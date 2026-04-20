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April 20, 2026 9:44 AM 34 min read

Transcript: Nano X Imaging Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gmk22fkx/

Summary

Nano X Imaging reported a GAAP net loss of $33.4 million for Q4 2025, an increase from the previous year, attributed largely to an impairment of long-lived assets and increased sales and marketing expenses.

The company signed agreements to deploy 300 Nanox ARC systems over three years with Howard Technology Solutions and additional agreements for 360 systems across multiple markets, indicating a strategic shift towards scaling business operations.

Revenue targets for 2026 are set at $35 million, with significant growth expected in the second half of the year as deployment and commercial agreements mature.

Operational restructuring in Korea is underway, including closing the chip manufacturing line and shifting to international manufacturing partners to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Management changes include the departure of CFO Ron Daniel and the appointment of Guy Nettensome, aimed at bolstering financial leadership as the company scales operations.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mike Cavanaugh (Investor Relations)

Erez Meltzer (Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman)

Ron Daniels

Erez Meltzer (Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And the first question comes from Jeffrey Cohen with Landenberg, Thallman and company. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Hey good morning Erez and Ron. A couple questions. I'd like you to dive in a little further so could you talk a little bit about your footprint and commercial organization mainly related in the US as far as teams that are direct sales organizations and talk a little bit about how that works with your distribution channels

Erez Meltzer (Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman)

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. And then as a follow up, could you talk a little bit about the South Korean facility and the impairment? What should we expect for 2026? Do you anticipate further restructuring and impairment? And will that be in the front half of the year versus the back half of the year? And could you guesstimate for us if that will be cash or noncash?

Ron Daniels

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thanks for taking our questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and our next question will come from Scott Henry with agp. Your line is open.

Scott Henry

Thank you and good morning or afternoon depending on your location. First Ron, it was a pleasure working with you. I wish you the best in your future endeavors.

Ron Daniels

Thank you.

Scott Henry

But don't kill me yet. I have another one earning call. Oh, okay. Fantastic question. Your conference, excellent. Thank you. And then I guess the first question, when we look at the guidance for 2026, the 35 million which is strong growth, can you talk about the cadence throughout the year? Q1 is over. So when will we see that inflection point to reach those, those impressive numbers?

Ron Daniels

Thank you. Okay. I think that you will see most of it in the second half, towards the second half of 2026. I don't think that they should expect a big ramp in the revenue in Q1, but once we will be able to materialize all the opportunities in terms of the distribution agreements that we just announced, you will see, you may see a ramp up in the second half of 2026.

Erez Meltzer (Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman)

Scott Henry

Okay, I appreciate that. Color. And just from a modeling perspective, the teleradiology services, which at this point is still your largest revenue driver for 2026, should we be thinking about kind of low double digit growth as it's still on that trajectory?

Ron Daniels

I don't think that we refer to the specific segment in our guidance. So I don't want to make any specific attribution to any specific line of visit or segment. But generally saying, I think that your assumption will be not far from real. Not far from real. Yes.

Scott Henry

Okay, thank you. And then when we look at spending for Q4, removing the one time items, it was a little elevated from Q3 with the restructuring. Would you think that it should start declining from Q4 levels going forward? How should we think about those trends in spending?

Ron Daniels

Scott Henry

Okay, great. That should do it for me. Thank you for taking the questions.

Ron Daniels

Thank you so much. Bob. Thank you so much.

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