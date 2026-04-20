Cleveland-Cliffs Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Cleveland-Cliffs reported a Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $95 million, a significant $274 million increase from the previous year, driven by improved pricing.
The company noted a strong order book with increased demand from automotive OEMs, contributing to positive market conditions and extended production lead times.
Future outlook is optimistic with expected sequential improvements in Q2 and Q3, driven by higher shipments and pricing, alongside operational optimizations.
The company highlighted the impact of energy cost spikes on Q1 results but expects these costs to normalize moving forward.
Strategic initiatives include the Butler Works Electrical Steel expansion and a potential deal with Posco, although geopolitical factors may delay the latter.
Operational highlights include the idling of less efficient mills and the integration of AI into production processes to enhance decision-making.
Management expressed confidence in achieving strong free cash flow in the coming quarters, supported by asset sales and enhanced operational leverage.
Cleveland-Cliffs is actively engaged in labor negotiations with United Steelworkers, aiming for agreements that support competitiveness and sustainability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning ladies and gentlemen.
Kevin (Conference Facilitator)
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Celso Goncalves (Chief Financial Officer)
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin (Conference Facilitator)
Carlos d' Alba (Equity Analyst)
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Celso Goncalves (Chief Financial Officer)
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, sales founder. I appreciate it. Thanks, Carlos. Thank you.
Kevin (Conference Facilitator)
Next question today is coming from Nick Childs from B. Riley Securities. Your line is now live.
Nick Childs (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thank you, operator. Good morning, guys. So you built working capital in 1Q. That's somewhat expected, but to what extent could we see that unwind in two Q? And can you just describe if or how you'll need to further build just to meet the increasing demand higher shipments later in the year.
Celso Goncalves (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Hey, Nick. Yeah. So the Q1 build of working capital, about 130 million was primarily driven by AR. As pricing continued to rise in March, shipments were strong and it was offset by a reduction in inventory. As we look towards Q2, you should see a slight release in working capital as we further reduce inventory. That's the way to think about it. Got it. Thanks. Also. And then just on Asco at this point of the negotiations, do you feel
Nick Childs (Equity Analyst)
that there are certain aspects of any deal that are already decided or is there really still active dialogue around different structures? Any color there would be great.
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Childs (Equity Analyst)
No, that's great. I really appreciate that perspective and continue. Best of luck. Thank you, sir.
Kevin (Conference Facilitator)
Thank you. Next question is coming from Martin Englert from Seaport Research Partners. The line is now live.
Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)
Hello. Good morning, everyone. Morning, Marty. Question on unit cash costs, if you could touch on your exposure to diesel through the upstream mining operations and implications on unit cash costs and if there's any hedging activity that we should take into consideration there.
Celso Goncalves (Chief Financial Officer)
Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)
Okay, appreciate the color and the update on both questions there. Thank you. Thanks, Martin. Thank you.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, that star wanted to be placed in the question queue, our next question is coming from Nick Katz from Goldman Sachs. His line is now live.
Nick Katz (Equity Analyst)
Celso Goncalves (Chief Financial Officer)
to hear your audio, but I think we captured your question around the slab math. But yeah, it sounds like your math is reasonable. There's some offsets on scrap pricing, energy costs and things of the like. But I think your assumptions are in line.
Nick Katz (Equity Analyst)
Awesome, I appreciate that. And then just one quick follow up. Hopefully you can hear me. You got it for another 15% increase per ton in cost in 2Q due to higher scrap and fuel before I think you know, a drop off in 3Q26. What gives you confidence in that drop off And I guess, you know, where does that kind of put you for full year guidance on cost increase or decrease per ton, if you can give that color. Thank you.
Celso Goncalves (Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Katz (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate it. Thank you. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Albert Relini (Equity Analyst)
Next question is coming from Albert Relini from Jefferies. Your line is now live. Hey, good morning, Lawrence and Salso. Good morning, Albert.
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Albert Relini (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question is coming from Wilson Winder from Bank of America securities. Your line is now live.
Wilson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Celso Goncalves (Chief Financial Officer)
Wilson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Okay, yeah, that helps. And is that the correct assumption that you're effectively also getting a, a Q2 quarter over quarter, $80 million tailwind in EBITDA from the reduction of the one time energy cost. So something like 1950 for a short time benefit.
Celso Goncalves (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean it's not really one to one. It's not like, like I said, some of that carries over and gets, you know, carried through the inventory costs. So it's not like, I can't tell you that you just remove that entirely quarter over quarter.
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Wilson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Okay, Dan, thank you. That's very helpful. And then if I could just ask very quickly on the land sales, I appreciate that predicting the precise timing of those is. Can't be easy, but are they still all expected to close in 2026?
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. Yes. We are very confident that the counterparts are acting to get their problems solved and their financing in place. We continue to sign enforceable contracts. We had two more in the quarter, so we're all going. All these deals are going very well.
Wilson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Carlos d' Alba (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question today is a follow up from Carlos Diabolo from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live.
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thank you. It's basically a follow on precisely on the last question. Lawson is. So you have received 70 million already this year on asset sales. So should we expect you having any color on the cadence of the remaining, what is it, 350 million in proceeds throughout the year or just this year is the expectation, but no further details from that. Let's put $50 million in Q2 and $100 million in Q3, with the remainder in Q4.
Carlos d' Alba (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you, Lorenzo.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you.
Tim Montaners (Equity Analyst)
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We've reached end of our question and answer session. Now let's turn the floor back over for any further closing comments.
Lorenzo Goncalves (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much. Have a great day. Bye now.
OPERATOR
Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference and webcast. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.
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