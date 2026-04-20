Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft outperforms its industry peers, showcasing strong financial health and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.