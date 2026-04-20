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April 20, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Evaluating Tesla Against Peers In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Tesla, the following trends can be discerned:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Tesla can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

  • When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

  • The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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