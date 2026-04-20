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April 20, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Industry Comparison: Evaluating NVIDIA Against Competitors In Semiconductors &amp; Semiconductor Equipment Industry

NVIDIA Background

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

  • NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

  • This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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