Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SLB 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SLB (NYSE:SLB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.13%. Currently, SLB has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In SLB: If an investor had bought $1000 of SLB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,010.55 today based on a price of $53.34 for SLB at the time of writing.

SLB's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.