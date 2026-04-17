Transcript: State Street Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

State Street (NYSE:STT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://state-street-1q-2026-earnings.open-exchange.net/registration

Summary

State Street Corp emphasized the high-quality credit risk profile of its investment services clients, highlighting zero losses in subscription finance and AAA CLOs.

The company expects low to mid single-digit growth in its strategic lending segments, despite minor impacts from elevated redemption requests in the private credit space.

A scoping charge of $41 million was discussed, linked to an existing alpha client, but deemed idiosyncratic and unrelated to previous issues.

Management noted a 2% year-on-year decrease in headcount contributing to a 4% net productivity savings, with plans for further optimization through automation and process re-engineering.

The company reported strong positive operating leverage for the ninth consecutive quarter, driven by organic growth and strategic investments in geographic and product capabilities.

Scale and technology investments, including AI, were highlighted as critical for maintaining competitive advantage over smaller players in the financial services sector.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ron

Vivek

No. Okay, different topic. Ron, you made a comment about the Schwab charging a fee for their distribution platform. I want to clarify your response. Will you absorb it or will you be able to, will you pass it on? What's the plan with that?

Ron

Yeah, we don't have a concrete plan yet because we haven't seen what the final outcome is. I mean and we'll figure out what we, what we'll do once we see what it is and once we know that we'll come back to.

John Woods

Okay, lastly, if you'll indulge me for one, this is John Woods. Just a little detail. The charge off jump you saw this quarter. Any what type of loan? Any color on that?

OPERATOR

Okay, thanks. Our next question comes from Steven Chewback with Wolf Research. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Sharon Lung

Hi, good morning. This is actually Sharon Lung filling in for Stephen today. Just wanted to ask, really appreciate the color on the drivers of the expense growth including the 4% from net productivity savings. Just wanted to ask, given the headcount was down 2% year on year, how much did that contribute to the overall efficiency savings? And then looking ahead, do you see the potential for further headcount optimization from here?

OPERATOR

Our final question will come from Gerard Cassidy with rbc. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Gerard Cassidy

John

Gerard Cassidy

Ron

OPERATOR

Very good. Thank you. There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Elizabeth Lynn for closing remarks.

Elizabeth Lynn

Thank you all for joining us today. Please feel free to reach out to investor relations with any follow up questions. Thank you again and have a nice day.