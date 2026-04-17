Full Transcript: Regions Finl Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/853298078
Summary
Regions Finl reported strong first-quarter earnings of $539 million, or $0.62 per share, reflecting an 11% and 15% increase respectively, compared to the previous year.
The company experienced growth in loans and deposits, with loans growing by 2% and deposits by 1%, and maintained stable credit metrics.
Strategic initiatives include investments in AI and digital platforms, with a focus on small business origination and commercial lending systems.
Future outlook remains optimistic with expectations of low single-digit growth in average loans and deposits for 2026.
Management noted a strong rebound in net interest income growth expected in the second quarter, driven by loan growth and stable deposit costs.
The company achieved a return on tangible common equity of 18% and plans to maintain its capital management strategy amidst regulatory changes.
Despite market volatility, customer sentiment remains positive, with businesses managing balance sheets prudently and consumer fundamentals remaining sound.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dana Nolan (Executive Vice President)
Thank you Chris welcome to Regions first quarter 2026 earnings call. John and Anil will provide high level commentary regarding our results. Earnings documents which include our forward looking statement, disclaimer and non GAAP reconciliations are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, today's prepared remarks and Q&A. I will now turn the call over to John.
John
Anil
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two. If you would like to remove your question from the queue, please hold while we compile the Q and A roster. Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Ryan Nash with Goldman Sachs.
RYAN_NASH
Please proceed with your question.
Ryan Nash (Equity Analyst)
Anil
Ryan Nash (Equity Analyst)
Anil
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Scott Sievers with Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your question.
Scott Sievers (Equity Analyst)
Anil
Scott Sievers (Equity Analyst)
Terrific. Okay, thank you. And then John, your commentary on customer sentiment sounded pretty good. And I think, Anil, you mentioned that about half the first quarter loan growth came from higher line utilization. Maybe a thought of where are utilization rates versus say 90 days ago? Where would you hope to see those advance to as the year unfolds?
Anil
Scott Sievers (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, perfect. Thank you. And then just final. Dana, same thing. Thanks for all the help. Best wishes.
Dana Nolan (Executive Vice President)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes to the line of John Penn Carey with Evercore. Please proceed with your question.
John
Morning, John.
John Penn Carey (Equity Analyst)
Anil
John Penn Carey (Equity Analyst)
Anil
Yeah, really on the tighter spreads, it's primarily in larger CNI where we saw line utilization late in the quarter. That's a primary area. We also saw just earlier in the quarter broadly across the balance sheet in terms of tighter mortgage spreads for some of the actions the government's taking, as well as a refi pop that we saw earlier in the first quarter. But primarily where we're seeing the tighter spreads is in IG within the CNI space.
John Penn Carey (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. And then the portfolio reshaping efforts, anything incremental that you expect on that front.
Anil
I think all that's proceeding just as planned. And as we alluded to last quarter, a lot of that is behind us. And so we'll continue going down that path as we have.
John Penn Carey (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you very much, Neil, and best
Dana Nolan (Executive Vice President)
of luck, Dana in retirement. Thank you, John.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Manon Gosalia with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.
Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)
Morning. Morning. Hi, good morning. Hi, good morning. You spoke about line drawdowns. I mean, it sounds like it's good fundamental demand coming through. Just wanted to see if you've seen any defensive line drawdowns and any reason that utilization rates may flatten or even decline from here.
Anil
Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then maybe on the capital markets side, I guess you're expecting that trends to the lower end given volatility in rates. Most of your comments in the environment have been fairly constructive. So I guess what market conditions would move you back towards the 100 million plus range on capital markets revenues?
Anil
Well, the primary business that's impacted is our real estate capital markets business. And it's been soft now for four or five quarters based on just the rate environment. So as rates, longer term rates come down, we would see, we believe, a benefit in the real estate capital markets business, which would be important and that would more than offset any impacts on other parts of the business.
Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Great, thank you. And Dana, all the very best.
Dana Nolan (Executive Vice President)
Thank you. Manon.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Gerard Cassidy with rbc. Please proceed with your question.
Gerard Cassidy (Equity Analyst)
Anil
Gerard Cassidy (Equity Analyst)
Anil
Gerard Cassidy (Equity Analyst)
Very good.
Dana Nolan (Executive Vice President)
And Dana, hopefully you have tons of fun in retirement. Thank you. Thank you, Gerard.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from a line of 10 used in with autonomous research. Please proceed with your question.
Ken
John
Anil
And I'd just add, you know, as all that happens, our 1.68% allowance ratio should approximate down to the 1.62% that we disclosed are kind of day one. That assumes we resolve the credits that John mentioned and that assumes that the macroeconomic uncertainty gets resolved in a positive way. The timing of which that happens we'll see. But that's where we think we'll end up based on the composition of our loan portfolio.
Ken
Understood. Okay. And then the second thing on Neil, you're starting right off of the bat following David on the hedging and securities portfolio repositioning activity. Is that at all any adjustment to that higher for longer or is that is this more just kind of normal course of moving some stuff further out out to later time periods? Just wondering if it's just like normal course or any adjustments you're making because the environment. Thanks.
Anil
No, it's just normal course as securities shortened they don't accomplish our balance sheet management objectives as they as they once did. And so we'll extend duration on the new securities that we purchase. So just an extension of what you've seen us do before.
Ken
All right, great. Thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Matt o' Connor with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.
Matt o' Connor
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Ibrahim Poonawalla with Bank of America.
Ibrahim Poonawalla
John
Ibrahim Poonawalla
Got it. And then just maybe anil for you or both of you, as we think about the declining RWA density on the back of the capital proposals, how sensitive are you to managing to a certain level of tangible common equity ratio? Just any thoughts there?
Anil
Dana Nolan (Executive Vice President)
Got it. And Dana, all the best and I'm sure we'll stay in touch. Take care. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Dave Rochester with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your question.
Dave Rochester (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Just want to go back to the credit discussion. I'm trying to figure out how you're thinking about the trajectory of the problem loan buckets from here. Just given all the work that you've already done, are you expecting to see more meaningful moves lower in NPAs and criticized assets as we get to the back half of the year? And then if you could just update us on your progress in the transportation book, that'd be great.
John
Dave Rochester (Equity Analyst)
So you're in the latter innings on that one. Yes, we are. Yeah. Yes, we are. Right. And then just back on the securities repositioning you did, just given today's rates, is there any more you could do there? Anything that's left on the table that you could potentially source at some point in the future?
Anil
Dana Nolan (Executive Vice President)
Thanks, guys. And Neil, welcome. And Dana, it's been great working with you. Good luck and enjoy. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Erica Najarian with ubs. Please proceed with your question.
Erica Najarian (Equity Analyst)
Anil
And we think, you know, I talked about the 1.69% exit rate. You know, we think that will continue into the second quarter and it will decline modestly. Total deposit costs will decline modestly from there. Again, we think the competitive pressures, banks are kind of performing as we'd expect in terms of, of how they're managing deposit costs. And we expect that to continue into the future. Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes to the line of Chris McGrady with KBW. Please proceed with your question.
Chris McGrady
OPERATOR
Our final question comes from the line of David Ciararini with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.
David Ciararini (Equity Analyst)
John
David Ciararini (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, and all the best, Dana.
Dana Nolan (Executive Vice President)
Thank you. Okay.
John
Thank you very much. Well, I appreciate everybody's participation, and once again, congratulations to Dana. We appreciate her leadership and commitment, connectivity with all of you in the investment community. We will miss her, but we're confident Tom's going to do a great job. So thank you and have a great weekend.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time.
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