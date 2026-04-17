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April 17, 2026 10:45 AM 30 min read

Cohen &amp; Steers Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Friday, Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/600972986

Summary

Cohen & Steers reported Q1 earnings of $0.79 per share, a slight decrease from $0.81 sequentially, with revenue increasing 0.3% to $144.3 million driven by higher average AUM.

Ending AUM in Q1 was $93.1 billion, up from $90.5 billion in Q4, due to net inflows and market appreciation.

The company's operating income was $50.7 million with an operating margin of 35.1%, both slightly down sequentially.

Cohen & Steers maintained a compensation ratio of 40% and expects it to remain at this level for 2026.

The firm experienced net inflows of $497 million, marking positive organic growth for 6 of the past 7 quarters, with notable contributions from multi-strategy real assets and preferred securities.

Strategic initiatives include expanding into active ETFs, with plans to launch more ETF versions of their core strategies, and continued investment in distribution capabilities.

The company maintains a strong performance record, with 86% of AUM outperforming its benchmark on a one-year basis, and higher rates on a 3 and 5-year basis.

Cohen & Steers anticipates continued broadening economic growth for 2026, despite geopolitical tensions, and expects continued interest in real assets as a hedge against inflation and market volatility.

Management highlighted the importance of diversification, especially in hard assets, given the structural transitions in the global economy, including deglobalization, AI disruption, and inflation uncertainties.

Full Transcript

Brian Heller (Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel)

Mike Donahue (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

John Shea (President and Chief Investment Officer)

Joe Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw any questions, press star one again. Our first question comes from John Dunn from Evercore isi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Dunn

Thank you. First, on the advisory channel you mentioned it's been two straight inflow quarters. Do you think you've moved to kind of a more sustainable place? And is it coming from more existing clients or new ones? And are you seeing potential for clients looking at multiple strategies?

Joe Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

John Dunn

Got it. Maybe a little more on ETFs. I mean, you know, just could you give a flavor of how you're finding clients, acceptance of the vehicle and are you seeing any cannibalization? And then maybe just could you describe kind of the demand of the different buckets in wealth management and, you know, any potential for any activity from the institutional down the road?

Joe Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

John Dunn

Right, okay. And then you went through the component pieces of private real estate effort. Are you seeing rising demand? And since you know you don't have a lot of legacy assets and you're entering or ramping up in a good part of the cycle, is that a big part of the pitch? And maybe where do you expect demand to come from?

Joe Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

John Dunn

Yeah, that's what I was driving at. And then maybe just one more, you know, thinking about the theme of rotation of some money moving to non US strategies, You know, global real estate was positive this quarter. Are you seeing any like, interest in diversifying and is that, could that drive positive flows for global real estate this year and next?

Joe Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

John Dunn

Thank you.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from Mac Sykes from Gabelli Funds. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mac Sykes

John Shea (President and Chief Investment Officer)

Mac Sykes

Joe Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

Mac Sykes

Thank you. Great quarter, guys.

OPERATOR

We have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Joe Harvey for any closing remarks.

Joe Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thank you, Julianne. We look forward to reporting our second quarter results in July. Meantime, if you have any questions, please reach out to Brian Mita and we'll talk to you soon. Thank you.

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