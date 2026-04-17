Ally Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Ally Financial reported a significant increase in adjusted EPS to $1.11, up 90% year-over-year, and a core ROTCE of 11.1%, indicating strong financial performance.
The company emphasized its Focusforge strategy, highlighting its success in doubling down on key business segments, resulting in record application flow and origination volumes with risk-adjusted returns.
Ally Financial remains optimistic about its future outlook, projecting sustainable upper 3% net interest margins and maintaining confidence in its ability to deliver mid-teens ROTCE despite a dynamic macroeconomic environment.
Operational highlights include record written premium volume in insurance, strong growth in corporate finance with a 26% ROE, and continued expansion of its digital bank customer base.
Management expressed confidence in capital allocation priorities, supported by a favorable Basel III proposal, and noted the company's ability to balance growth, capital build, and shareholder returns.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sean Leary (Chief Financial Planning and Investor Relations Officer)
Michael Rhodes (Chief Executive Officer)
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Leary (Chief Financial Planning and Investor Relations Officer)
Thank you Russ. As we head into Q and A, we do ask that participants limit yourselves to one question and one follow up. Liz, please begin the Q and A.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press star 11 on your touchtone phone. Our first question comes from Ryan Nash with Goldman Sachs.
Ryan Nash (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Michael, maybe to kick it off, there's clearly a lot out there that the consumer is facing, whether it's volatile oil prices, other pieces of inflation, interest rates are not as low as people had hoped. So when you think about all the things that are out there, maybe just give us an update on what you're seeing on the consumer and what does that mean for your overall credit expectations going forward.
Michael Rhodes (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Nash (Equity Analyst)
Got you. Maybe as my follow up, Russ, you reiterated the NIM of 3.60% to 3.70% despite the shift in rates. And you know, you're assuming no cuts now. Can you maybe just talk about how the cadence of the margin has changed? Where do you see the exit run rate now? And maybe just talk about if you could continue to manage deposit costs lower similar to the cut that you made yesterday in this sort of stable rate environment. Thank you.
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Ryan Nash (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. Appreciate all the color, Ross.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Rob Wildhack with Autonomous Research.
Rob Wildhack (Equity Analyst)
Morning, guys. I guess I'll start on capital. The buyback came in better than we were modeling. And Michael, you called out, you and Russ called out some of the benefits to Ally from the new proposal. If you add those things up, I guess what kind of scope is there to maintain or even accelerate the current pace of buyback in the wake of the new rules?
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Rob Wildhack (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. And then on the competitive environment in a couple of different areas, can you just unpack what you're seeing on the retail auto side? Obviously there have been some newer or potential RE entrance there and then similar question on deposits. You highlighted the 63% cumulative beta, so far. So have there been any changes to what you're seeing competitively on the deposit side too?
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rhodes (Chief Executive Officer)
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Absolutely. Thanks, Michael. The customer is clearly responding to a national brand, a top notch digital experience and competitive rates.
Rob Wildhack (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Sanjay Sakrani with kbw.
Sanjay Sakrani (Equity Analyst)
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rhodes (Chief Executive Officer)
And you know, and you did hear the. We use the word measured. You know, you often hear us talk also of being dynamic. And so like in this environment with what we see today, you know, measured is the appropriate word. But as I said, we're very data dependent. And you know, as data ebbs and flows, we'll make some adjustments that we think is the best interest of the business to drive accretive business.
Sanjay Sakrani (Equity Analyst)
Michael Rhodes (Chief Executive Officer)
Sanjay Sakrani (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Brian Feran with Truist.
Brian Feran
Oh, hi. Maybe on capital you've got this note that you're still evaluating irba.
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Feran
Thanks. And then on corporate finance, the growth,
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rhodes (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Feran
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Moshe Orenbuch with TD Cowan.
Moshe Orenbuch (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. Was hoping to talk a little bit in more detail about the kind of retail auto credit, both performance and outlook. I mean clearly you've got the current performance of the consumer and I guess in the spirit of being dynamic, today is probably a better day to look at that going forward.
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Moshe Orenbuch (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks. On the insurance business, profitability was quite strong. Growth was a little bit lower. You mentioned lower weather losses and other things. Are there any other trends that we should be aware of and anything that would cause that growth in kind of the top line premiums written or revenues to accelerate.
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Moshe Orenbuch (Equity Analyst)
Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jeff Adelson with Morgan Stanley.
Jeff Adelson (Equity Analyst)
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rhodes (Chief Executive Officer)
Russ, we talk a lot about disciplined execution which certainly plays a role in terms of the volumes we generate, but also plays a significant role in terms of just how we operate the business and ensuring the dollars we're spending are highly levered and and constantly challenge ourselves to reprioritize our investment spend to ensure we're getting the maximum impact and just getting real pleased with how the teams have been showing up for this.
Jeff Adelson (Equity Analyst)
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes From John Pankari with Evercore
John Pankari (Equity Analyst)
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
John Pankari (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks, Russ. And then on the return front, I know you cited your confidence in your net interest margin despite the fluctuations in a rate backdrop. You cited the favorable Basel implications. How does this come into play in terms of your mid teens rotce expectation? Any changes there and maybe update us on what a reasonable timing may look
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
like for that target? No updates there, John. I mean on timing, we continue to resist the temptation to try and call a quarter. As you know, we see things that impact our business in any given quarter. But those longer term or medium term trends persist and we have a high degree of confidence of meeting our mid teens target. Got it. All right. Thanks Russ.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Mark Devries with Deutsche Bank.
Mark Devries (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks. Appreciate all the comments so far on capital. But Russ, I noticed you didn't refer to low and slow. Was that kind of a deliberate omission that reflects just greater optimism about the pace at which you can return capital or am I reading too much into that?
Russ Hutchinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rhodes (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Devries (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Sean Leary (Chief Financial Planning and Investor Relations Officer)
Michael Showing right at the top of the hour.
OPERATOR
We'll go ahead and wrap it for there for today. If you have any additional questions, as always, please feel free to reach out to investor relations. Thank you for joining us this morning. That concludes today's call. Goodbye. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
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