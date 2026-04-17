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April 17, 2026 10:18 AM 59 min read

Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/920732669

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp reported strong financial results with earnings per share of $0.83, excluding certain items, and revenue reaching $2.9 billion, a 33% increase year-over-year.

The company's acquisition of Comerica, which closed on February 1, 2026, is progressing ahead of schedule, with expected net cost savings of $360 million this year and an $850 million annual run rate by the fourth quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp's credit performance remained stable, with net charge-offs at 37 basis points, and improved metrics in NPAs and criticized assets.

The commercial segment saw healthy growth with C&I loan balances up 6%, driven by manufacturing and construction sectors, while consumer and small business loans grew 7%, led by auto and home equity loans.

The company plans to open new branches and expand its market presence in Texas, Arizona, and California, with an emphasis on leveraging digital marketing channels post the technology conversion scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Management remains optimistic about achieving its 2027 financial targets, with a focus on sustaining strong returns on equity and efficiency ratios, and plans to resume share repurchases in the second half of 2026.

Full Transcript

Audra (Conference Operator)

Matt Kirow (Director of Investor Relations)

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to Raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press star one. Again, we'll go to our first question from Mike Mayo at Wells Fargo.

Mike Mayo (Equity Analyst)

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Mike Mayo (Equity Analyst)

know, my weakness is I work too hard. But okay, I'll take that. So just, it, it guess there's no. Just interesting. Like, like it think it said it sounds very old last century, all these mailings and stuff. But 6 million mailings, and sounds like

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Mike Mayo (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Yep. We'll move to our next question from Scott Siefers at Piper Sandler.

Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Okay, perfect. Thank you very much. Yep.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to Gerard Cassidy at RBC Capital Markets.

Gerard Cassidy (Equity Analyst)

Morning, Tim. Good morning, Brian. Tim, did you have a Dave Waddle poster too with Steve's poster?

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

I had Steve and Dick Fosberry. At my height and my lack of foot speed, you had to go with the field athletes as well. So high jumpers.

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Gerard Cassidy (Equity Analyst)

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, it's not quite as basic as they didn't know where to send payments, but the majority of the increase There, Gerard, was two credits and the payments got made on April 1st. So if we could have reported all of this as of April 2nd, you wouldn't have seen the jump that materialized there.

Gerard Cassidy (Equity Analyst)

Good to hear, Tim. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Abraham Punawala at Bank of America.

Abraham Punawala (Equity Analyst)

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Thank you. Thank you.

Manon Ghassalia (Equity Analyst)

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Manon Ghassalia (Equity Analyst)

That's really helpful. And then, you know, now that we have the proposals for capital, I mean, I think the focus has been turning to the liquidity rules. I guess the question for you is what would you like to see there on the liquidity side and is there something that you want to see that would cause you to manage your liquidity differently from what you're doing?

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

Manon Ghassalia (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Chris McGrady (Equity Analyst)

We'll go next to Chris McGrady at KBW. Hey Chris. Oh, great. Good morning. Hey, morning, Tim. I want to come back to the comment about the Midwest being more competitive in the Southeast. Seems somewhat contrary to where all the capital is being allocated from a lot of the banks. Can you unpack that a bit?

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Chris McGrady (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, definitely. With Chicago being one of the more competitive markets and fragmented, I don't know if there's another.

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

I don't know that there's another state with three regional banks headquartered in it either. The way that Ohio has, you know, Huntington fifth, third and Key

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Peter Winter at D.A. davidson.

Peter Winter (Equity Analyst)

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And next we'll go to Erica Najarian at ubs.

Erica Najarian (Equity Analyst)

Hey, Erica. Hey. Just one question because I know we're pushing the limits of length of time. But Brian, if you know, given that there's no cuts in the curve, could 5th 3rd maintain deposit costs even if there are no cuts? I mean, Tim, your ears must be burning because even your money center peers are talking about your competitiveness in their Markets. So just wondering what the deposit cost outlook is in an environment where the Fed's not cutting.

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

Erica Najarian (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Gerard Swinney

And next we'll move to John Pankari at Evercore. Morning, John. Hey, good morning. This is Gerard Swinney on for John. Just one on the fee side. Solid result in the quarter. Healthy guide despite the volatility and headlines. If this subsides at all. You see this driving much upside from the billion quarterly run rate.

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Ken Usden at Autonomous Research.

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next we'll move to David Schiverini at Jefferies.

David Schiverini (Equity Analyst)

Brian Preston (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, the one thing I'd just add there is I think we're, as Brian said in his remarks, number one in market share in our footprint and home equity originations and in the bottom half in terms of pricing. And there's very good pricing data available through aggregators. So we are not competing on price. It's great originations volume effectively at better spreads than others.

David Schiverini (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you.

Christopher Marinak

Tim Spence (Chairman, CEO and President)

Yeah, absolutely. Before we wrap it, I just quickly want to say congratulations to Keith Horowitz on his retirement and on his 30 years in the community. My sense is that he's going to prove out the adage that old cell fighters never die, they just stop updating their outlook. So we appreciate Keith for all the years of coverage here and wish him the best in the next phase.

OPERATOR

And that concludes our question and answer session. I will turn the conference back over to Matt for closing remarks.

Matt Kirow (Director of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Audra. And thanks everyone for your interest in Fifth. Third, please contact the Investor Relations department if you have any follow up questions. Audra, you may now disconnect the call.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this concludes today's conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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