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April 17, 2026 9:49 AM 58 min read

F N B Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

F N B (NYSE:FNB) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4XnkAqHw

Summary

F N B reported a solid first quarter with net income of $137 million and a 19% increase in EPS from the previous year, reaching $0.38.

The company saw a 17% increase in pre-provision net revenue and strong capital ratios, with a tangible book value per share up 11% from last year.

Strategic initiatives include an 8% increase in the quarterly cash dividend and an additional $250 million authorized for share repurchases.

F N B announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State University, enhancing its positioning as an exclusive retail bank and financial provider.

The company launched its first ATM offering foreign currency disbursement at Pittsburgh International Airport, highlighting innovative digital solutions.

Loan growth was driven by core middle market CNI, with a 3.9% annualized increase, while avoiding NDFI or private credit lending.

Credit metrics remain strong, with a slight increase in delinquencies and net charge-offs showing solid performance.

First quarter net interest margin was 3.25%, with modest declines due to previous Fed rate cuts, but positive outlook with gradual increases expected.

Non-interest income grew by 3.7%, with notable contributions from capital markets and wealth management.

The full year guidance maintains mid-single-digit growth in loans and deposits, with strategic investments expected to drive future success.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lisa Haidoo (Manager of Investor Relations)

Vince Dille (Chairman, President and CEO)

Gary Guerreri (Chief Credit Officer)

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Vince Dille (Chairman, President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Daniel Tamayo (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Maybe starting on the CNI loan, growth really strong in the first quarter. You made a comment in the release that it accelerated towards the end of the quarter. Maybe you can expand a little bit on what that looked like. And I think Gary made a comment about near record pipelines. Just curious what those look like in CNI and kind of the path forward given the strong quarter.

Gary Guerreri (Chief Credit Officer)

Daniel Tamayo (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks Gary. And maybe one for Vince. Just curious if you can expand on the strategic initiatives comment in the release about which drove the increase in the expense guide to the higher end of the range.

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel Tamayo (Equity Analyst)

That's great color Vince. And Vince, appreciate that.

Dean

I'll step up. Okay, thanks Dean.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Casey Hare with Autonomous. Please go ahead.

Casey Hare (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, great. Thanks guys. So, wanted to touch on the NIM outlook. The 330NIM in March. So you get some pretty good momentum entering the second quarter here. I'm guessing that was on the, on the funding side of things given the seasonal outflows in dda. But just a little color on, on where that's trending. Maybe the spot deposit cost rate at the end of the quarter and some thoughts on how the two Q NIM trends. Thanks.

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Casey Hare (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Just one more on, on the capital front. So very strong buyback this quarter. The CET1 ratio kind of held flat. I'm just wondering, is that, is that kind of what you guys want to, is that how you're going to manage it here?

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Casey Hare (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks Vince.

OPERATOR

And the next question.

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Russell Gunther with Stevens.

Russell Gunther (Equity Analyst)

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Russell Gunther (Equity Analyst)

That's really helpful guys. I appreciate all of that. Color. And then let me just follow up, follow up on the capital front. If you guys could just remind us of how you think about a CET1 floor and how active you would expect to be with the buyback against your kind of mid single digit loan growth expectation.

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Russell Gunther (Equity Analyst)

That's right. Let's do it. I appreciate the time. Thank you. All right. Thanks, Russell. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from David Smith with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

David Smith (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. So now that you've taken those cuts out of the outlook, seems like it's a little bit of a tougher backdrop for loan growth. Although you kept the guidance the same in that mid single digit range. Can you talk about any puts and takes there? Has your expectations for where that loan growth is coming from evolved over the last three months?

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Gary Guerreri (Chief Credit Officer)

Yeah. And even, even with that, we are starting to see some extremely strong new CRE credit opportunities. So there are some shoots there that are starting to show and we've liked what we've seen so far.

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

David Smith (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then the fee guidance implies a little bit of a ramp up in the second half from 90 million in the first quarter and 90 to 95 this coming quarter. Can you just unpack your expectations there, like where you see that growth coming from?

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

David Smith (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Yeah, thanks.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Kelly Motto with kbw. Please go ahead.

Kelly Motto (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for the question. Hey, Kelly. Hi, Kelly. You know, we've talked a lot about your capital as well as the organic loan pipeline and the opportunities in cni. I'd like to circle back to M and A and get another updated thoughts here on your appetite for deals and a reminder of what you look for given it does seem like your organic outlook is quite strong. Thanks.

Vince Dille (Chairman, President and CEO)

Kelly Motto (Equity Analyst)

Vince Dille (Chairman, President and CEO)

Kelly Motto (Equity Analyst)

I really do appreciate all the color. I'll step back. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Manuel Nevask

And the next question comes from Manuel Nevask with Piper Sandler.

OPERATOR

Please go ahead.

Manuel Nevask

Hey, just a quick follow up on Kelly's question. What are kind of new loans coming in at what yield? Well, it depends on the category.

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Manuel Nevask

Okay, I appreciate that. The deposit pipeline, you, you're speaking to some commercial clients that are going to come on over time with Treasury Management Solutions is that pipeline also, how does that compare to your current deposit costs?

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

It's a hard, that's a hard, that's a good question. It's a hard one to answer on the fly because you're going to have different levels of demand deposits based upon, you know, floor balances that are set because they use an earnings credit to pay for services. So it depends on, it depends on the client and the level of services. So I, you know, I don't know, I don't know if I have a good answer for you, but it's a

Manuel Nevask

great question in the pipeline. Some of it you really don't know yet because. Yes, I mean, well, I think most

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Manuel Nevask

Well, that's great, I appreciate that. Just my last one is can you talk about how quickly some of your investments in account privacy or AI and when they should kind of pay off and how should we track your progress beyond deposit growth, Solid returns, you've pointed to some market share gains. Any other metrics you'd like to point us to, to kind of see how this is paying off?

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Manuel Nevask

No, I thought the answer was very thoughtful. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Brian Martin (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Brian Martin with Breen Capital.

OPERATOR

Please go ahead.

Brian Martin (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for all the insight so far. Maybe one follow up for Gary just. Or maybe it's Vince. Just on the loan growth just on the CRE side in terms of the sales in the secondary market and just, just kind of managing that.

Gary Guerreri (Chief Credit Officer)

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Gary Guerreri (Chief Credit Officer)

Brian Martin (Equity Analyst)

That's a great segue. Just one last one on the CRE, Gary. I'm assuming that that CRE concent level around 200 PI stands or it's not moving a whole lot based on origination potential originations with payoffs. So that's not like it's going to ramp up.

Gary Guerreri (Chief Credit Officer)

We're at 194 at the end of the quarter, Brian, to Tier 1 plus the allowance. I would tell you that I would expect that to be lower as we move into the second and third quarters before we start to see some stabilization.

Brian Martin (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just to Vince's comment or both Vince's comments on ndfi, can you just remind us how low that exposure is today just so we have that clarity in terms of, you know, that exposure relative to other banks.

Gary Guerreri (Chief Credit Officer)

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

So it's really small, right? Yes, $40 million. And again, we've not focused. That is not a focus of this company. That's, you know, the byproduct of acquisitions and clients accommodating certain clients. But we don't have a practice of going out and originating in that space. And it's only 1% of the total loan book too. So it's tiny. Yep. The minimum. Yep.

Brian Martin (Equity Analyst)

Gary Guerreri (Chief Credit Officer)

Vince Calabrese (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Martin (Equity Analyst)

Makes sense. All right, thanks for taking the questions, guys.

OPERATOR

All right, thanks, Brian.

Vince Dille (Chairman, President and CEO)

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Vince Dilly for any closing remarks.

OPERATOR

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