Transcript: Autoliv Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Autoliv reported a strong first quarter for 2026, with sales exceeding expectations due to strong March performance and productivity improvements.
The company's growth in Asia, particularly in China and India, was notable, with sales in India growing by 38% organically.
Despite a 4% decrease in adjusted operating income, Autoliv maintained its full-year guidance of flat organic sales and an operating margin of 10.5-11%.
Operational highlights include the introduction of the first airbag for motorcycles and a complete wearable airbag solution.
The company continues to focus on strategic cost reductions and optimization to offset raw material headwinds, estimated at $90 million.
Autoliv paid a dividend of $0.87 per share and paused buybacks but remains committed to its $2.5 billion share repurchase authorization through 2029.
Management highlighted the resilience of cash flow generation across economic cycles and maintained a positive outlook despite geopolitical uncertainties.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Anderstrap (VP Investor Relations)
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Monika Grammer
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Reza
Thank you sir. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star one one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Once again, please press star 11 to ask a question and to withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. We are now going to proceed with our first question and the questions come from the line of Tom Narayan from rbc. Please ask a question.
Tom Narayan
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Narayan
Okay. And for my follow up it sounds like the tariff policy is as of April 10th in your guidance. I know April 6th there was the rule change on the metals side as it relates to that Section 232 rule change. I was just wondering is the current USMCA exemption that you enjoy, is that still the case? And then this only applies I think on the metal side where I guess the OEMS have that MSRP offset. Is that your understanding that it doesn't
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Narayan
And no changes to hide. Understood. Thank you. I'll turn it over.
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Reza
We are now going to proceed with our next question. And the questions come from the line of Colleen Langan from Wells Fargo. Please ask a question.
Colleen Langan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Colleen Langan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Sorry. And if, if it gets worse, what are the decrementals that we should.
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, of course, I mean as I said, we follow this and, and are ready to take any measurements that is necess. If we will see a dramatic change to this outlook, we are of course ready to make necessary adjustments and I think we have proven that in the past that we have a high degree of flexibility in our system and a strong team here to execute on those changes. So I think it's all about staying close to the development as we always do here.
Colleen Langan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Okay, and then just to follow up on, can you get any color on the drivers of the increase in raw material cost and also any risk of shortfalls? Particularly I heard some concerns around nylon, that some of the butadiene plants are apparently on short supply and that's an input into nylon. Is there any concern that we actually can't get supply of some of the raw materials like nylon? And are there alternatives to swapping if there are shortages?
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Colleen Langan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Got it. Very helpful. All right, thanks for taking my questions.
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Reza
We are now going to proceed with our next question. And the questions come from the line of Matthias Holmberg from DNB Carnegie. Please ask a question.
Matthias Holmberg (Equity Analyst at DNB Carnegie)
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthias Holmberg (Equity Analyst at DNB Carnegie)
And a quick follow up on the raw materials with the 90 million gross headwind, is it roughly evenly phased, you think over the next three quarters or is there any quarter in particular that will be more severely impacted? And also have you made any assumptions on what the net impact will be after mitigations sort of embedded in your margin guidance?
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthias Holmberg (Equity Analyst at DNB Carnegie)
Maybe then just a clarification. Do you assume full recovery of those 90 gross?
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
As I said, we will have a minority through the price mechanisms that we have and the rest should be upset by internal activities to a large extent as possible. So once again the net effect is included in our full year guidance. So I have no more granular numbers to give you around that than that.
Matthias Holmberg (Equity Analyst at DNB Carnegie)
That's great.
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Reza
Thank you.
Hampers And Jello
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hampers And Jello
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hampers And Jello
I was more maybe referring to the timing in the launch that maybe it was put earlier. I'm sure. You know what, you're. Not.
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Not really. No. No, no. So it's ok.
Reza
We are now going to proceed with our next question. And the questions come from the line of Emmanuel Roessner from Wolff Research. Please ask your question.
Emmanuel Roessner (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Emmanuel Roessner (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
okay, and then with a lot of moving pieces around, romats and tariffs, et cetera, I was hoping you could just refresh for us the main drivers of margin expansion for this year. So if we're thinking about 2025 as a starting point and then your retreated margin guidance for 2026, what are some of the big buckets of margin improvement now? Basically mark to market with this similar sort of like limited organic growth.
Monika Grammer
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Emmanuel Roessner (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
also some positives on the fx. Understood, thank you.
Reza
We are now going to proceed with our next question. And the questions come from Valena Jose Asumendi, from JP Morgan. Please ask a question.
Valena Jose Asumendi (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Monika Grammer
Reza
We are now going to proceed with our next question and the questions come from the land of Jayaram Nathan from Davaar Capital Markets. Please ask your question.
Jayaram Nathan (Equity Analyst at Davaar Capital Markets)
Hi, thanks for taking my question here. So just going Back to your long term revenue CAGR of 4 to 6%. The the 1 to 2% that was coming from new markets. I know you talked about it being not in the short term but with the motorcycle introduction, product introduction. If you could just talk about what does that do to. Does that change the expectation here?
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Monika Grammer
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We remain committed.
Jayaram Nathan (Equity Analyst at Davaar Capital Markets)
Thank you.
Reza
That's all I had.
Pion Innerson (Equity Analyst at Danske Bank)
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, yeah. No, I think, I mean as you rightly said here, I mean we had some headwind last year. We are not expecting that to be reversed this year here. And of course it's much connected to the overall business sentiment that are around the world here. So we're not considering any changes to that. So that's right assumption.
Pion Innerson (Equity Analyst at Danske Bank)
And then secondly on, I mean you talked a lot about the guidance versus S&P MVP, but most of the revisions were linked to Middle east and connected countries. What is your exposure to that region? I mean if you compare it to
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
other regions, I would say it's very limited. I mean first of all, the region altogether is minor part of the, if you look at the light vehicle production obviously and I would say the indirect also is, let's say manageable at this point here. So not that big.
Pion Innerson (Equity Analyst at Danske Bank)
Thank you. Thank you very much.
Reza
So this concludes the question and answer session. I will now hand back to Mr. Mikael Brad for closing remarks.
Mikael Bratt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect your lines.
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