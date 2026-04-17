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April 17, 2026 9:18 AM 35 min read

Simmons First Ntl Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Simmons First Ntl (NASDAQ:SFNC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/4bJO197X0Ll

Summary

Simmons First Ntl reported a strong quarter with 10% annualized loan growth, driven by a focus on quality growth and internal shifts, such as changes in incentive plans and client targeting strategies.

The company is optimistic about future organic growth, supported by a favorable talent environment and recent leadership hires in commercial and consumer sectors.

Simmons First Ntl expects net interest margin (NIM) to continue improving, driven by deposit cost management, balance sheet remixing, and a structural tailwind from back book repricing.

Operating leverage is expected to surpass the initial 5% growth guidance for the year, with confidence in achieving the top end of the 9-11% NII growth range.

Credit quality remains stable despite some non-performing loan increases, with management expressing confidence in their net charge-off outlook.

Capital deployment remains focused on organic growth and dividends, with share buybacks under consideration given the current valuation and earnings outlook.

Full Transcript

Ed Billick (Director of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

David Feaster (Equity Analyst)

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

David Feaster (Equity Analyst)

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

David Feaster (Equity Analyst)

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

David Feaster (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Thanks, everybody.

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Thanks, David.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Woody Ley with kbw. Please go ahead.

Woody Ley (Equity Analyst)

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Woody Ley (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, definitely. Well, it's good to hear of all the strong trends. That's all for me. Thanks for talking. Take my questions.

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Thanks, Woody.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Matt Olney with Stevens Inc. Please go Ahead.

Matt Olney (Equity Analyst)

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Daniel

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Matt Olney (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. And Matt, I would just, I just want to clarify one comment you made. That 30 million is not just one, one loan. It's multiple loans spread across a number of properties and it's one relationship. And so just clarifying that for you. Yeah, that's a good point. Got it. Okay, that's helpful guys. Thank you.

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Thanks Matt.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Steven Scouten with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Steven Scouten (Equity Analyst)

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Steven Scouten (Equity Analyst)

Helpful. And then I guess one question on the cost of deposits, I mean, you guys put the slide on slide 11 I think with the CD maturities. Just kind of curious where new customer CDs are coming on relative to the 346 that looks like is repricing in 2Q.

Daniel

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Steven Scouten (Equity Analyst)

Maybe last thing for me, if I could, is the share repurchase. Curious. Any updates on how you're thinking about that, how you think about excess capital? Kind of what, you know, capital metric you really peg to as you think about that incremental capital build and deployment from here?

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Steven Scouten (Equity Analyst)

Really helpful. Appreciate all the color and congrats on the continued successes here.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Brian Wolzynski with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Brian Wolzynski (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Hey Brian, maybe just staying on the capital topic, I wanted to get your thoughts on the new capital proposals that we got from the bank regulators a few weeks ago. Understand it's still early and there's a comment period, but do you have any initial view on what the capital benefit for Simmons could be? Any areas of the proposal that are the most relevant for you?

Daniel

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

And the one thing I would add to that is I think we continue there's nothing at least to date that's changed our view that our definition of optimal or most efficient capital is in and around 10.5% CET1. That's how we think about a strong baseline of capital for the bank.

Brian Wolzynski (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate that. Thank you. And then maybe just going back to credit for a moment, the increase in non performing loans Q on Q. I think you highlighted A single construction loan within that that drove a piece of the increase. Can you just give a little bit more color on that exposure? You know, the nature of the relationship, maybe how big it is. And if you have a specific reserve on that particular one would be great. Thank you.

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Daniel

Yeah, that increase for that one relationship's a little over $18 million as it relates to. To NPL. Bucket.

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Yeah, there you go.

Brian Wolzynski (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Really appreciate the detail and thank you for taking my questions.

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Thanks, Brian.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Gary Tenner with DA Davidson. Please. Go ahead.

Gary Tenner (Equity Analyst)

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Thank you. Thanks, Gary.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jay Brogdon, president and CEO, for any closing remarks.

Jay Brogden (President and CEO)

Yeah, I'll just be brief. I want to thank everyone for your time and for your interest in Simmons. We appreciate everyone devoting your attention to us. If you've got questions, as always, please reach out. Thanks and have a great day.

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