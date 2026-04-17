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April 17, 2026 9:13 AM 53 min read

Truist Finl Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/7W4qlGD2wzg

Summary

Truist Finl reported a net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 billion for Q1 2026, representing a 25% increase year-over-year.

The company's strategic priorities focused on loan and fee growth, robust deposit engagements, and executing on their digital strategy, including AI enhancements.

Truist Finl aims for a ROTCE target of 14% in 2026 and 15% in 2027, with a long-term target of 16-18%, driven by profitability improvements and capital management.

Consumer and small business deposits and loans grew, supported by digital engagement and AI deployment, with digital users increasing significantly.

Wholesale banking saw strong growth in loans and deposits, particularly in new expansion markets, with solid performance in investment banking and trading.

The company anticipates 2-3% growth in net interest income for 2026, slightly revised due to expected unchanged federal rates, but maintains a strong non-interest income growth forecast.

Management commented on the strength of their investment banking business, highlighting its broad-based growth and connectivity with the core franchise.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Truist Financial Corporation First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this event is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Brad Millsaps.

Brad Millsaps (Moderator)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)

with our January expectations. Yep, perfect. And then on that last point, you know, it's great to see the pace of repurchase step up in the first quarter as well as the higher expectation for the year. Maybe you could talk a little more about that decision. You know, how much would you say is sort of confidence in your own outlook versus just sort of panning in the risk weighted asset release that we

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Siefers (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, it does. That's perfect. So thank you guys very much.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Ken Usten with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Ken Usten (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning. On a follow up to that longer term 1618 Roe, just wondering, you know, you just talked about the kind of capital part and what that might look like. How do you think the ROA trajectory as you think about that new 1618 and how much extra that might be, you know, on top of the once you get to 15? Thanks.

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Ken Usten (Equity Analyst)

And second, just question on investment banking, really solid result this quarter. I know Mike, you talked about the second quarter a little bit, but just can you talk about the different sides of the business? What was the drivers IV versus trading and then just how you're seeing the environment and customer confidence in terms of transaction willingness. Thanks.

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Erika Najarian (Equity Analyst)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Erika Najarian (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

You, sorry to ask. The next question comes from Manon Gonzalia with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Manon Gonzalia (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning.

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Manon Gonzalia (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, it sounds like it's coming from both the numerator and the denominator as we go out beyond 20, 27.

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

100%, absolutely.

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Manon Gonzalia (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And just as my follow up, as we think about net interest margins, Mike, you noted some yield seeking behavior and more competition on the loan side. I guess. How are you thinking about that three teens level on NIM going forward?

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Manon Gonzalia (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Mike Mayo with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Mike Mayo (Equity Analyst)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Mayo (Equity Analyst)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Mayo (Equity Analyst)

All right, that's great. If I can squeeze one more investment banking business growing double digits even without trading, that seems to be much faster than peers your size. I'm not sure why you're growing so much faster than others there.

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Mayo (Equity Analyst)

I mean, the consistent pattern, Mike, for IB is that we're playing more meaningful roles in even larger transactions. So you've got some leverage there too. Just as we continue to bring great talent to the platform and again are earning more important roles. So hopefully that will continue. All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen. To accommodate all questioners, we ask that you limit yourself to one question. The next question comes from Matt o' Connor with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Matt o' Connor

Good morning. Was just hoping to dig into the

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Matt o' Connor

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Ibrahim Funawala with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Ibrahim Funawala (Equity Analyst)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Ibrahim Funawala (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Penkari with Evercore. Please go ahead.

John Penkari (Equity Analyst)

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

I'll get the first and the third and maybe let Bill provide a little commentary on some of the deposit production stuff. I think you know, our outlook for deposits year over year average is low single digits. John. We feel fine about that. Very focused on mix as well. Obviously, you know, based on some of my comments about DDA and rotation defending clients, it's obviously it's a competitive environment out there. You asked about IRR sensitivities.

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Gerard Cassidy with rbc. Please go ahead.

Gerard Cassidy (Equity Analyst)

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Saul Martinez with hsbc. Please go ahead.

Saul Martinez (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks for squeezing me in here. Wanted to follow up on the investment banking outlook.

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Saul Martinez (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Chris McGrady with KBW. Please go ahead.

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Rogers (Chairman and CEO)

Chris McGrady (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks so much.

OPERATOR

The last question today comes from David Chiaverini with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Chiaverini (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. So it sounds as if the pricing pressure is more on the deposit side versus the loan side. Can you talk about the loan pricing environment and how spreads are holding up?

Mike McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I'd say credit spreads have actually remained relatively tight despite all that's happening in the world. And so that's been a little bit of a head scratcher. You know, as you look at our yields, you know, you've got a lot going on.

David Chiaverini (Equity Analyst)

Right. You've got some remixing. We're expanding our corporate and commercial banking business. So you might see a touch of mix in yields. You might see, you know, obviously, you know, spreads across the board still relatively tight as well. So, you know, that would be, you know, be a welcome development if we see some expansion of margin on the credit side. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Brad Millsaps for any closing remarks.

Brad Millsaps (Moderator)

Okay, thank you, Betsy. That completes our earnings call. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to reach out to the investor relations team. Thank you for your interest in Truist. We hope you have a great day. Betsy, you may now disconnect the line.

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