Transcript: Polestar Automotive Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call

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Hello everyone, I'm Anna Gavrilova, Head of Investor Relations at Polestar. Thank you for joining this call covering Polestar's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. I'm joined by Michael Lochscheller, Polestar CEO, and Jean Francois Madi, Polestar CFO, who will comment on the performance and then we will open the floor to analysts questions. Before we start, I would like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward looking Statements under the U.S. federal securities laws and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause Polestar's actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future financial performance of the company, production and delivery volumes, financial and operating results, near term outlook and medium term targets, fundraising and funding requirements, macroeconomic and industry trends, company initiatives and other future events. Forward looking statements made today are effective only as of today and Polestar undertakes no obligation to update any of its forward looking statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ, please review the risk factors contained in our SEC filings. In addition, management may make references to non GAAP financial measures during the call. A discussion of why we use non GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix of the press release and in the form 6k published today. Now I will hand over to Michael

hello everyone and thank you for joining us today as we present our full year 2025 results and provide an update on recent developments across the business. As you are all aware, the world around us continues to throw up challenges, but we are making good progress and we are focusing on delivering against our strategy. I want to update you on the most recent developments within technology, our financing situation and future model lineup expansion. But before that, a few words on the year that just passed. 2025 was a record year for Polestar in terms of retail sales. We delivered over 60,100 cars during the year in line with our guidance of 30 to 35% growth and a new record for our young brand, an achievement to be proud of given the competition and market conditions. 2025 was also a year in which we took significant steps to adapt our commercial strategy and footprint, an important foundation for our future growth and journey towards profitability. We accelerated the expansion of our network of retailers by 50% from 140 to 210 retail sales points and have worked hard to improve our operational efficiency whilst also preparing for the company's largest ever model Offensive, which we presented in February. During the fourth quarter we made several announcements that reinforce our position as a technology leader in the EV segment. The upgraded model year 26 Polestar 3, which is being tested by the world's leading automotive media in the UK this week, has received several upgrades including an 800 volt architecture. This means our flagship SUV offers customers charging speeds of up to 350 kilowatts, up to 500 kilowatts of power and 6% better efficiency. It also has an upgraded Nvidia processor taking its computing power from 30 to 254 trillion operations per second. The same upgrade is also being offered to all existing Polestar 3 customers. We are the first OEM to integrate Google's Life Lane guidance in our cars. It's already being rolled out to Polestar 4 customers across the US and Sweden with more to come. Further evidence of our strong relationship with Google came in November when We demoed Google's AI based Gemini assistant in Polestar 5. This service brings a whole new level of interaction and experience to our cars and it will be rolled out via over the air updates to existing Polestar customers. We have made solid progress on securing additional financing in the last month. Starting in December 2025, through a series of the three equity financing rounds, we have raised $1 billion of new external equity with the support of Geely Sweden Holdings. These placements strengthen our balance sheet and widen our shareholder base. Concurrently, we have announced agreements with Volvo Cars and Geely Sweden holdings for the conversion of approximately $640 million of shareholder loans to equity. These conversions, once completed, will reinforce our liquidity profile and maintain Volvo Car's ownership in Pollster at approximately 19.9%. Both the equity funding rounds and the debt to equity conversions are a clear sign of the continued support that we enjoy from our major shareholders. In February we presented the details of our largest ever model LineUp expansion with four new cars planned in the next three years. Polestar 5, our four door GT which was presented during the end of last year, is expected to start deliveries in the summer. This car sets a whole new standard in EV performance segment, combining design, performance and luxury in a way that has never been done before. Later this year we will bring a new variant of Polestar 4 to the market. Our global bestseller, which represented 65% of our deliveries in the first quarter of this year, will bring even more versatility to an already incredible car. The this will help us to address a wider segment and offer more customers an alternative based on their lifestyle and needs. First deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter, with production for all markets taking place in Busan, South Korea. Our next model will be the next generation Polestar 2, the car that built Polestar's brand. With over 190,000 Polestar 2 on the road, this car already has a huge following and customer base which we have an opportunity to capitalize on. Completely redesigned with the latest in drivetrain, battery and UX technology, Polestar 2 will play an important role in our future success. Our Compact Premium SUV Polestar 7 provides provides an attractive entry point to the brand, offering a level of performance and design that this segment lacks today. The pace at which we are developing and bringing those models to market is a testament to the value of our asset light model, our ability to work in close collaboration with partners, and a sign of our underlying ambitions for more profitable growth. Targeting wider, more profitable segments before handing over to Jean Francois for the financial details, I'd like to just spend a moment reflecting on the first quarter of this year 2026. Our sales team has worked incredibly hard to carry over our record performance in 25 into the start of this year. Our Our retail sales in the first quarter totaled some 13,100 cars, a record number for a first quarter, translating into a year on year growth of 7%. Europe remains our largest region and we saw particularly strong sales increase in some of our most important markets, including the UK which grew by 20%, Sweden which grew by 17% and and Germany which grew by 35%. Outside of Europe, we performed well across several markets, most notably in Australia and South Korea, two established markets that delivered strong growth in the us Changes to government policies have had a negative impact on EV demand in general, but the launch of Polestar 4 across North America is off to a good start with strong media reviews and good customer feedback. Growing at near double digit in the current market given our relatively young age compared to the competition shows what's possible when you have an engaged and growing network of retailers, an established service network and great cars. Interest from existing and potential retail partners remains high and we expect to grow our network to reach approximately 250 sales points by the end of this year, a growth of 20% compared to the end of 2025. Market conditions are becoming more challenging amid ongoing geopolitical developments, but as I've said before, we are fully focused on proactively handling the issues and challenges that are within our control and building a stronger Polestar. I'll hand now over to Jean Francois and look forward to taking Your questions in a few minutes. Thank you.

Thank you, Michael. Good morning. Good afternoon everyone. 2025 was a year of record retail sale for Polestar and as Michael highlighted and consequently we achieved substantial revenue growth and a near breakeven adjusted gross profit. We also made meaningful progress on cost discipline and organizational efficiency and we improve our capital structure profile and liquidity position. This performance was delivered despite a challenging market exerting pressure on pricing and a geopolitical environment that led to higher tariffs and duties in 2025. Looking at the financial result for the full year 2025 and as pre announced retail sales exceeded 60,000 car. This represented an increase of 34% year on year in line with our growth target of 30 to 35%. The growth was driven by the continued transition to an active salesing model and consequently an accelerated retail sales network expansion leveraging our attractive model lineup. Polestar for Coupe is our best salesing model and it made up just over half of the volume by geography. We saw particularly strong performances in Europe led by the uk, Germany, Belgium and the Nordic region and in Asia Pacific with South Korea. Europe, including The Nordics delivers 78% of our total volume. Throughout last year, our US business was challenged by higher tariff regulation and policy changes. For example, changes in regulation meant that value of compliance credit used by companies to offset lower efficiency fleet decreased. Furthermore, at the end of the third quarter the tax credit for EV purchase expire. This market represented 7% of our retail sale down from 14% in 2024. We operate in 28 countries worldwide including 17 in our key region of Europe. In cooperation with our partners, we opened 71 new sale points and signed up 54 new retailers in 2025. Most of this expansion was in Europe. Volume growth and our offer of three models translated into significant revenue growth of 50% year on year to surpass US$3 billion. The increase in revenue of over 1 billion was driven by higher volume effect of 559 million. Higher revenue per vehicle as a result of favorable mixed development of 271 million. Carbon credit revenue were higher by 181 million under the new EU pool agreement. However, this positive factor was partially offset by pressure on pricing. Of the total sale of carbon credit of 211 million, 192 million is booked in revenue and 19 million is booked in over operating income. We have achieved the target of a three digit million dollar amount in 2025 as we guided in January 2025 and expect a similar level in 2026. Gross margin was a negative 35% in 2025 due to impairment expenses of US$1.1 billion for Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and internal development projects which include Polestar 5. The key factors driving the impairment on changes in regulation and policies and tariffs leading to higher production costs, mounting pressure on pricing and slower demand in the upper EV premium segment and competitive dynamics. Overall, adjusted gross margin which excludes impairment expenses and other unusual items improved to a near breakeven level of negative 0.7% from a negative 12.5% a year ago. Positive developments contributing to the improvement of the adjusted gross margin were first a growing share of Polestar 4 and the improvement of geographical cell mix, secondly, increase in carbon credit revenue of 181 million. Finally, continuous product cost reduction is being delivered through commercial negotiation and decontenting initiative driving lower cost of material contents and batteries. Cost of sale excluding impairment expenses increased in line with higher volume and related production. There was further impact of higher duties and tariffs. Selling general and Administrative expenses improved by 34 million compared to 2024. Headcount reduction of almost 25%, optimized marketing and administrative spending and overall cost discipline resulted in cost saving worth 100 million US dollar, a 12% decrease year on year. However, this saving within SGA expenses were partially offset by higher sale agent remuneration which increased by 65 million in line with higher sale volume. Research and development expenses were 78 million, up from 38 million US dollar in the prior year driven by additional spending on new programs with a lower capitalization rate in 2025. Net loss result primarily reflect the impairment expenses. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $783 million narrowed by 27% or close to 300 million of improvement as we reach the near breakeven adjusted gross Profit and Optimize SGA. If we look at the result of the fourth quarter, retail sales exceeded 15,600 cars in the quarter, an increase of 27% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue was US$887 million up 54% year on year, supported mainly by higher volume, a favorable model and channel mix evolution, carbon credit sale of US$88 million, lower adjustment of residual value guarantee related to the North American market and positive foreign exchange impact partly offset by pressure on pricing. Gross margin improved in the quarter year on year by 109 percentage points but remained still negative at 38% largely due to significantly lower impairment expenses of 340 million booked in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 622 million booked in the fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted gross margin improved to a positive 2% versus negative margin of 39% in the comparable period supported by favorable product and geographical sales mix with proportion of Polestar 4 in the sales mix at 66%, of which 84% of Polestar 4 cars were sold in Europe, higher carbon credit sale of 88 million versus 11 million in the comparable period and lower residual value guarantee adjustments related to the North America markets. The positive effect were partially offset by pressure on pricing and higher duties and tariffs. The net loss for the quarter was US$799 million, an improvement of 32% compared to the prior year period mainly due to factors explained earlier and lower impairment expenses in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved substantially to negative 223 million compared with negative 470 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This improvement was driven by adjusted gross profit turning from negative 224 million in 4Q24 to positive 17 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. On the funding of our operation and liquidity, with strong support of Geely Holdings, Polestar secured in total US$1.2 billion of new equity investment from existing investors and external financial institutions from June 2025 to March 2026. In June 2025 we raised $200 million of new equity from PSD Investment, an existing investor and an entity that is controlled by Mr. Li Shufu, founder and chairman of GD Holding Group. Since December 25, we have raised a further 1 billion from a number of institutions over three rounds. The share price at which these investments were raised was 19.$34. Through this transaction we broadened our shareholder base and improve our free float to over 40%. Moreover, our partners GD Sweden and Volvocar agreed to convert into polestar Equity Approximately 639 million of the respective outstanding shareholder loan owned by Polestar under relevant agreement of which Volvo Car converted the first tranche into Polestar Equity and and the maturity of the remaining balance of the shareholder loan was extended to December 2031. GD Sweden is expected to convert about 300 million into polestar equity later this quarter. After this event, Volvocar is expected to convert a further 65 million to maintain its shareholding in Polestar at 19.9%. This transaction, raising equity from existing and external sources and debt to equity conversion by our partners are major steps towards enhancing our capital structure and liquidity position and helping Polestar to strengthen its balance sheet. We are grateful for the continued support shown by JD holding and their confidence in Polestar vision in terms of loan facilities. In 2025 we secure about $1.6 billion worth of new 12 month term facilities and renew about $3 billion of existing 12 month term facilities. These facilities allow for efficient funding of Polestar operating and investing activities. Our cash position at the end of December 2025 was approximately 1.2 billion US dollar. We continuously engage in a constructive dialogue with our club loan lenders. Polestar exited the year in compliance with all its covenants and the club loan lenders agreed to amend covenant for 2026. In terms of guidance for 2026, we reiterate low double digit growth rate for retail sale volume with progress for through the year and in line with seasonality. The cell mix will continue to evolve to include a greater share of Polestar 4 coupes, our best salesing model and later in 2026, the new Polestar 4 variant Polestar 4 SUV. To conclude, our priority remain first, driving growth through the active salesing model and our expanding sale network and leveraging our attractive model lineup second, improving processes, streamlining the organization and finding further operational synergies Third, extracting efficiencies and sustaining cost cutting and financial discipline and last but not least, focusing on cash conversion cycle management and exploring sources of future funding. Now I will hand over back to the operator.

Yeah. Thanks Andres. So obviously it's a time of uncertainty, that's fair to say, right? But I think the manufacturing footprint we set up is quite good because obviously, as you know, we produce also in North America, also now in South Korea and in China. But there is uncertainty and obviously we make sure we try to balance this as best as we can. And that's also why then in the midterm we want to localize more here in Europe as we outlined, right, the Polestar 7 as a compact SUV car coming then into a European facility. But I think we do the right things. We have flexibility and that's also why we consolidated the Polestar 3 in Charleston. Right. To have then one manufacturing footprint for the Polestar 3. But it's fair to say it's a time of uncertainty.

Yeah, I mean that's an important topic for us because obviously we stand for innovation. We have documented several times. Right. We brought innovations early to our cars. For example, the Google built in was one element. But autonomous driving is an important topic. It will not come overnight in steps. And that's why for example the partnership with mobileye but, but also the access to the Geely ecosystem is important. So obviously we will go to level two, level two plus and then go step by step. But it's obvious a topic for the future because it makes life easier for consumers. We see that. But it comes gradually. So not overnight and also not from level two to level four. But it's something we are very focused on and the good thing is that we have access to the technology through various partners. Right. And it's a very dynamic field and obviously we also want to take a leading position there.

Okay, so thanks Dan for the question. So indeed we have achieved quite significant fixed cost reduction when it comes to headcount in 2025. So we have decreased headcount by 25% which is a significant achievement. On top of that we have optimized our marketing and communication spending. But I will say that we will continue as well to look at for more synergies moving forward. But when it comes to cost reduction, also I just would like to stop a bit on the product cost reduction where we have achieved also some relevant result in 25 compared to 24, especially on the Polestar 4 where we have reduced the product cost reduction by low double digit level year over year, which is a great achievement not only in material but also on battery. And of course we don't want to stop here. We'll continue focusing on those product cost reductions through commercial negotiation, but also dedecontenting of our product while not compromising on the premium positioning. So I would say we are continuing marching. For us, it's very much important to improve, I would say our cost, not only the product cost, but also our fixed costs. So we are well-positioned entering 2026. But more to come on those two topics.

Yes. So in 2025 the level of cash burn is in average around 120 million US dollar per year. So I would say it's very similar to 2024. So one could say that we're not improving, but structurally the cash burn is improving in a sense that we are improving our operating results. We have cut the losses when it comes to adjusted EBITDA by 300 million US dollar year over year. When you look at also the working capital, we have decreased significantly the level of inventory by around 7,000 new vehicles year over year. However, this positive impact has been compensated by higher activity when it comes to receivable due to the increase of volume, but also higher cash outs when it comes to our payable due to 2024 payable entering 2025. Also it is fair to recognize that when you look at the level of indebtedness, we have a heavy weight in terms of financial interest. And also looking at the cash out related to our investing activities, we still had in 2025 a tail of cash out related to legacy program, but entering 2026. So we are going to continue improving the operating results with all the action that we have put in place with the improvement of the volume sales mix, but also other action on the cost as we just discussed. But also fair also to comment that due to the restructuring of our capital structure with the recent debt to equity conversion, the weight of financial interest in our operating cash flow will reduce. Same as well for the CapEx cash out. During the last strategy day on the 18th of February, we reiterate the fact that we wanted to move on the unique platform strategy and we wanted to rely also on Geely Group technologies. And of course that's going to help us, I will say, to reduce the capital expenditure (CAPEX) cash out moving forward. So we are confident that the cash burn in 2026 should improve versus 2025.

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