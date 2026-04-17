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April 17, 2026 8:52 AM 22 min read

Transcript: Polestar Automotive Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kdtoh7ky/

Summary

Polestar Automotive reported record retail sales of over 60,100 cars for 2025, achieving a 34% year-on-year growth and meeting its growth target of 30-35%.

The company announced a $1 billion equity raise supported by Geely Sweden Holdings and conversions of $640 million in loans to equity, strengthening its balance sheet.

Polestar Automotive plans to expand its model lineup with four new cars over the next three years, including the Polestar 5 and a new variant of the Polestar 4.

Revenue for 2025 grew by 50% year-on-year to surpass $3 billion, although gross margin remained negative at 35% due to impairment expenses.

The company's plans for 2026 include achieving low double-digit growth in sales volume, expanding its retail network by 20%, and continuing cost reduction initiatives.

Full Transcript

Anna Gavrilova (Head of Investor Relations)

Michael Lochscheller (Chief Executive Officer)

Jean Francois Madi (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question. Please press 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star one and one again. We will now take the first question from the line of Andres shepherd from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Anandan

Hey guys, this is Anandan for Andres. Thanks for the update and thanks for taking our questions. Just to kick us off maybe I was wondering how much of a headwind do you expect from tariffs and geopolitics given the significant manufacturing in China? And do you expect the plant in the US and South Carolina to offset this a little bit? Can give us some color there.

Michael Lochscheller (Chief Executive Officer)

Anandan

Gotcha. Appreciate the color. And separately, with autonomy really becoming a significant theme in EVs, I was wondering if you could talk to us about how you view the space and maybe remind us of what your autonomy plans are with Polestar.

Michael Lochscheller (Chief Executive Officer)

Anandan

Gotcha. Thanks for the caller and thanks for the update. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now take the next question from the line of Dan Levoy from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Josh Young

Good morning, Josh Young on for Dan Levy. Thank you for taking my questions. So I have one and then a follow up first question for you. After the headcount initiative last year, can you just walk us through the latest cost initiatives and maybe the cadence of those.

Jean Francois Madi (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Young

Great, thank you. And then just in terms of the latest outlook for monthly cash burn, could you walk us through the puts and takes there and what we should keep in mind for this year and then going forward?

Jean Francois Madi (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Young

Great. Thank you. I'll pass it back.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Michael Loescheller, Polestar CEO to conclude the call.

Michael Loescheller

Yeah. Thanks everybody for joining and we'll be in touch as we will review the Q1 results in three weeks time together. So wish you a wonderful day and talk to you soon.

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