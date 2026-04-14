Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Home Depot Stock In The Last 20 Years

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.3%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $341.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In HD: If an investor had bought $1000 of HD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,397.70 today based on a price of $343.00 for HD at the time of writing.

Home Depot's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.