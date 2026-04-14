Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Occidental Petroleum Stock In The Last 5 Years

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.68%. Currently, Occidental Petroleum has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In OXY: If an investor had bought $1000 of OXY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,271.53 today based on a price of $55.30 for OXY at the time of writing.

Occidental Petroleum's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.