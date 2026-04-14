Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.27%. Currently, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion.

Buying $100 In ONEQ: If an investor had bought $100 of ONEQ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $861.48 today based on a price of $91.16 for ONEQ at the time of writing.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.