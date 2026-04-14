Here's How Much $100 Invested In iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.65%. Currently, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion.

Buying $100 In ITA: If an investor had bought $100 of ITA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $905.85 today based on a price of $235.70 for ITA at the time of writing.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.