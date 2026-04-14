$1000 Invested In Vistra 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vistra (NYSE:VST) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.92%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In VST: If an investor had bought $1000 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,246.35 today based on a price of $162.09 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.