$1000 Invested In First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.22%. Currently, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In CIBR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CIBR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,761.23 today based on a price of $63.33 for CIBR at the time of writing.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.