EVP Of Micron Technology Sold $1.43M In Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on April 13, MICHAEL CORDANO, EVP at Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: CORDANO's decision to sell 3,407 shares of Micron Technology was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $1,433,699.

As of Tuesday morning, Micron Technology shares are up by 2.15%, currently priced at $435.72.

All You Need to Know About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Financial Insights: Micron Technology

Revenue Growth: Micron Technology's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 28 February, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 196.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, Micron Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Micron Technology's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.