Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of America Stock In The Last 10 Years

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.94%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $379.08 billion.

Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $376.14 today based on a price of $53.29 for BAC at the time of writing.

Bank of America's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.