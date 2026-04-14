Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. Microsoft's high ROE suggests strong profitability relative to its equity. The high EBITDA and gross profit levels reflect robust operational performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth signifies strong top-line expansion compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.