Here's How Much $100 Invested In T-Mobile US 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.06%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion.

Buying $100 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $100 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $490.54 today based on a price of $195.63 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.