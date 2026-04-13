If You Invested $100 In Cigna Group Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.89%. Currently, Cigna Group has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion.

Buying $100 In CI: If an investor had bought $100 of CI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $654.63 today based on a price of $268.00 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.