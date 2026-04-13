Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Strategy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.25%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSTR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,905.71 today based on a price of $130.00 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.