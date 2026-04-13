Disclosed in a recent SEC filing, Chien Shen Chang, Director at ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX), made a strategic move by acquiring company stock options on April 13,.

As of Monday morning, ASE Technology Holding Co shares are up by 5.56%, with a current price of $26.22. This implies that Chang's 0 shares have a value of $0.

Delving into ASE Technology Holding Co's Background

Financial Insights: ASE Technology Holding Co

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ASE Technology Holding Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.65% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, ASE Technology Holding Co faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of ASE Technology Holding Co's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.