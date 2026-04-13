If You Invested $1000 In Kratos Defense & Security Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.49%. Currently, Kratos Defense & Security has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In KTOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KTOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,571.94 today based on a price of $72.40 for KTOS at the time of writing.

Kratos Defense & Security's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.