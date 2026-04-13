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April 13, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Insights Into Microsoft's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

Microsoft Background

Upon analyzing Microsoft, the following trends can be observed:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

  • Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

  • This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. Microsoft's high ROE suggests strong profitability relative to industry peers. Additionally, its high EBITDA and gross profit signify robust operational performance. The high revenue growth further highlights Microsoft's competitive position within the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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