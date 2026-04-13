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April 13, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Tesla And Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

When closely examining Tesla, the following trends emerge:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Tesla in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

  • Tesla demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

  • With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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