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April 13, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Analyzing NVIDIA In Comparison To Competitors In Semiconductors &amp; Semiconductor Equipment Industry

NVIDIA Background

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

  • NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

  • With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential in the semiconductor sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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